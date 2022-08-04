Pritzker Announces $17.5M Renovation Plan for Rend Lake Resort

INA — Rend Lake College President, Terry Wilkerson, was recently appointed to the chair role with the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents (ICCCP). ICCCP is an advisory organization consisting of all chancellors and presidents of the public community colleges in Illinois. They represent the other chancellors and presidents in the Illinois Community College System to the Illinois Community College Board. They meet every quarter to discuss common problems of concern and issues in community college education and work closely with the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO