Pritzker Announces $17.5M Renovation Plan for Rend Lake Resort

Area Libraries Awarded 2023 Project Next Generation Grants
SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $627,624 in 2023 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 30 public libraries statewide to support the mentoring program. PNG grants provide for mentors to work with middle and high school students to develop skills using various technologies....
Severin: Energy-Focused Legislative Package Aimed at Cutting Electricity Costs, Ending Blackout Threats
BENTON – State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) recently announced he is sponsoring legislation that would dismantle the “Green New Deal” bill sponsored by Chicago Democrats and signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Severin says liberal progressives running Illinois government have gone too far with their green agenda, costing everyone more for energy and causing unnecessary threats to the power grid.
RLC’s Wilkerson Appointed to ICCCP Chair
INA — Rend Lake College President, Terry Wilkerson, was recently appointed to the chair role with the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents (ICCCP). ICCCP is an advisory organization consisting of all chancellors and presidents of the public community colleges in Illinois. They represent the other chancellors and presidents in the Illinois Community College System to the Illinois Community College Board. They meet every quarter to discuss common problems of concern and issues in community college education and work closely with the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.
Mt. Vernon Man Pleads Guilty on Theft Charge
MT. VERNON – A 61-year-old man Bonnie once recognized on a local TV station for his work with the Mt. Vernon Christian Outreach and Resale shop pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to stealing from that business. William “Bill” Norton was arrested May of 2018 after detectives from...
