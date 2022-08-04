On May 9, 1970, a 16-year-old Black boy, Charles Oatman, was brought from the Richmond County Jail to University Hospital to Mays Mortuary. Oatman had been in custody since March on charges of killing his niece in what many said was a kitchen accident. News reports at the time had described the young and mentally-challenged Oatman as a popular student at A.R. Johnson Junior High.

