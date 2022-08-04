Read on www.wrdw.com
wgac.com
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
WRDW-TV
Parents & kids explore STEAM careers at ‘Aiken STEAM Day’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/ Sky Is The Limit Foundation, and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, ‘Aiken STEAM DAY.’
The Post and Courier
'Reckoning with Our Past': exhibit on 1970 Augusta Riot opens
On May 9, 1970, a 16-year-old Black boy, Charles Oatman, was brought from the Richmond County Jail to University Hospital to Mays Mortuary. Oatman had been in custody since March on charges of killing his niece in what many said was a kitchen accident. News reports at the time had described the young and mentally-challenged Oatman as a popular student at A.R. Johnson Junior High.
Get free school supplies Saturday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students. The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wpde.com
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
Annual event provides Aiken students a back-to-school boost
Attorney Everett Chandler helps organize and bankroll a variety of projects each year, and one of the biggest was held Saturday morning at the Aiken County Family YMCA. Fit 4 School, an annual event that aims to prepare children heading back to school, drew hundreds of visitors and dozens of volunteers.
WRDW-TV
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
wfxg.com
FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to a stabbing on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday. According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m. Deputies...
Greenbrier High School student found with gun on campus on first day of school
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an “unruly juvenile” was found to have a gun in their bookbag on the first day of classes at Greenbrier High School. A press release from the Columbia County School District said, ” On Thursday, August 4, […]
WRDW-TV
New prosecutor named after Georgia stun-gun death mistrial
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man they shocked with stun guns while he was walking down a rural road in 2017. Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey Jackson was assigned to the case...
wfxg.com
Burke County individuals face multiple charges for encouraging kids to fight
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Burke County mother is facing a serious charge, after the sheriff's office arrested her for encouraging her 9-year-old daughter to fight another girl. The Burke County Sheriff’s office says that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. However, the suspect's neighbors have different opinions.
‘Its getting out of hand:’ Shooting on Windsor Spring Road brings Richmond County homicide total to 24
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – For some people living near Windsor Spring Road, the sound of gunshots is all too familiar. “I don’t know what the hell is going on. I’m just glad I made it to 58,” John Day said. Investigators said an argument at the Get N Go station on Windsor Spring Road […]
Healthcare for the homeless in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8. The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate healthdisparities, and end homelessness. Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene […]
Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
