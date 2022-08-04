ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

wgac.com

Body Found In Augusta Canal

A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Parents & kids explore STEAM careers at ‘Aiken STEAM Day’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/ Sky Is The Limit Foundation, and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, ‘Aiken STEAM DAY.’
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

'Reckoning with Our Past': exhibit on 1970 Augusta Riot opens

On May 9, 1970, a 16-year-old Black boy, Charles Oatman, was brought from the Richmond County Jail to University Hospital to Mays Mortuary. Oatman had been in custody since March on charges of killing his niece in what many said was a kitchen accident. News reports at the time had described the young and mentally-challenged Oatman as a popular student at A.R. Johnson Junior High.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students. The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. […]
AIKEN, SC
wpde.com

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New prosecutor named after Georgia stun-gun death mistrial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man they shocked with stun guns while he was walking down a rural road in 2017. Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey Jackson was assigned to the case...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Healthcare for the homeless in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8. The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate healthdisparities, and end homelessness. Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
AUGUSTA, GA

