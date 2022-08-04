Read on www.bbc.com
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Parnham House: Masterplan plea for stately home restoration
Plans for a marquee restaurant, car park and holiday chalets at a Grade I listed stately home have been approved. Dorset Council agreed the proposals for Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017. It was subsequently bought by former rave scene promoter James Perkins...
The lockdown side-hustles that turned into full-time businesses
When the pandemic took hold in 2020, many people who had lost work or been put on furlough started their own businesses as a way to make ends meet. For some of these lockdown entrepreneurs, those companies have now become their day job and main source of income. Delivering groceries...
NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack
A software outage affecting the NHS 111 service was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm providing digital services for NHS 111, said the attack was spotted at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack targeted the system used to refer patients for care, including ambulances being...
Man fined £18,000 for illegal River Thames development
A man who built an illegal development on the banks of the River Thames and failed to pull it down has been fined. Simon Courtney-Worthy, 62, built timber decking and a shed on a site in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, despite them breaching planning regulations and harming a conservation area. South...
