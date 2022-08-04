Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
BBC
Halewood man who killed burglar after seeing break-in via Ring doorbell jailed
A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him breaking into his home via a video doorbell has been jailed. Jordan Brophy, 31, and three others targeted the home of Karl Townsend in Halewood on 29 October 2021 while he and his family were out. Liverpool Crown Court...
BBC
Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing
A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
BBC
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
BBC
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
Chilling details emerge after dad and three children under seven found dead in car by jogger
THREE children and their father have been found dead in a car from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma, police said. A jogger tragically discovered the bodies near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Cops first responded to a wellness check call at around 4.30am, prompting...
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
US fireman finds 10 dead in house blaze are his family
Three children and seven adults have died in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania, and a firefighter called to the scene was horrified to find the victims were his own family. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the names of six of the victims, but have yet to identify...
Mom of teen who killed his abusive father describes not knowing whether her son was alive for 11 years
A Netflix documentary called "I Killed My Dad" focuses on 19-year-old Anthony Templet, who faced manslaughter charges after killing his father.
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
For the second time in two weeks, police officers in Mississippi are catching hell from the public after being put on blast for abusing their “authority”. Previously, BOSSIP reported on the termination of former police chief Sam Dobbins after a Black officer outed him for bragging about how many Black people he had killed and abused. You can’t make this s**t up.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
BBC
Aircraft seized as part of €8.4m cocaine operation
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m (£7m) has been seized in the Republic of Ireland. Two men have been arrested and a plane has also been seized in County Longford. Two cars were stopped in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath shortly after 18:00 local...
BBC
Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman jailed for 18 months
A woman who targeted Chinese students in a series of violent assaults has been jailed for 18 months. Shan He, 34, attacked six people in Sheffield city centre in September 2021, hitting her victims on the head with a hammer or a bottle. He, a Chinese national who had also...
BBC
Speeding driver who waved at police as he failed to stop is jailed
A banned driver who waved at police before going almost double the speed limit has been jailed for 14 months. Mohammed Rafiq, 50, overtook vehicles and "made no intention of stopping or slowing down". He was later caught after reaching a dead end in the north side of the city...
BBC
Man, 65, arrested after Lib Dem councillor attacked in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested after a councillor was attacked in the street while delivering his local newsletter. Liberal Democrat Kevin Lang alleged he was was grabbed by the throat in his Almond ward in South Queensferry on Sunday. Mr Lang claimed he was left shaken up after being confronted...
BBC
Wolverhampton chop shop linked to dozens of car thefts
A "major chop shop" discovered in Wolverhampton could be linked to the thefts of dozens of vehicles, West Midlands Police has said. The force said it found parts, including engines, from stolen cars and motorbikes when it searched a unit at Central Trading Estate on 27 July. No arrests have...
BBC
Convicted murderer fails to return to Leyhill prison
Police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down a convicted murderer. Terry Game, 50, left Leyhill Prison in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence on Thursday morning and has not returned. Avon and Somerset Police said he has breached the conditions of his licence and is now being...
