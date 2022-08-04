Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Wisconsin State Fair, Black Arts Fest MKE
Summer may be winding down but there are still plenty of events happening in and around Milwaukee, including the Wisconsin State Fair! This weekend, we have Bacon Fest, a Luke Bryan concert, Black Arts Fest MKE, and more.
Check out this list of things happening in southeast Wisconsin over the next few days:
FRIDAY
- 8/4-8/14
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St
- West Allis, WI
- 7:00 PM
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 100 N Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 8/3-8/7
- Ozaukee County Fairgrounds
- W67N866 Washington Ave
- Cedarburg, WI
- Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds
- Elkhorn, Wisconsin
- 411 E Court St, Elkhorn
- WI 53121
- 2:30 p.m.
- Rave Eagles Ball Club
- 2401 W Wisconsin Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
- 8/6-8/13
- Multiple events & locations
SATURDAY
- Roma Lodge
- 7130 Spring St.
- Mount Pleasant
- 12:00 until 10 p.m.
- Summerfest Grounds
- 200 N Harbor Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N Bayshore Dr
- Glendale, WI 53217
SUNDAY
Puerto Rican Family Festival
Jackson Park
3500 W Forest Home Ave Milwaukee
Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Hollywood Undead with special guests Bad Wolves
- 6:00 p.m.
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W Kilbourn Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Celebrate vintage motorcycles
- 11:00 a.m.
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee
Bronzeville Week Cultural & Arts Festival
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- North Avenue from King Drive to Seventh Street
