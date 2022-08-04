ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Wisconsin State Fair, Black Arts Fest MKE

By Adriana Mendez
 4 days ago
Summer may be winding down but there are still plenty of events happening in and around Milwaukee, including the Wisconsin State Fair! This weekend, we have Bacon Fest, a Luke Bryan concert, Black Arts Fest MKE, and more.

Check out this list of things happening in southeast Wisconsin over the next few days:

FRIDAY

Wisconsin State Fair

  • 8/4-8/14
  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St
  • West Allis, WI

Luke Bryan

  • 7:00 PM
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 100 N Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

OZAUKEE COUNTY FAIR

  • 8/3-8/7
  • Ozaukee County Fairgrounds
  • W67N866 Washington Ave
  • Cedarburg, WI

DAS Fest USA

  • Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds
  • Elkhorn, Wisconsin
  • 411 E Court St, Elkhorn
  • WI 53121

Sad Summer Festival 2022

  • 2:30 p.m.
  • Rave Eagles Ball Club
  • 2401 W Wisconsin Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Bronzeville Week

  • 8/6-8/13
  • Multiple events & locations

SATURDAY

Bacon Fest

  • Roma Lodge
  • 7130 Spring St.
  • Mount Pleasant

Black Arts Fest MKE

  • 12:00 until 10 p.m.
  • Summerfest Grounds
  • 200 N Harbor Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Root Beer Bash

  • 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N Bayshore Dr
  • Glendale, WI 53217

SUNDAY

Puerto Rican Family Festival
Jackson Park
3500 W Forest Home Ave Milwaukee

Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Hollywood Undead with special guests Bad Wolves

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W Kilbourn Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Brewtown Rumble

  • Celebrate vintage motorcycles
  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee

Bronzeville Week Cultural & Arts Festival

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • North Avenue from King Drive to Seventh Street

