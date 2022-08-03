Bridgepointe Technologies Announces an Equity Investment in Chad Cook

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Oracle begins to lay off employees as company aims for $1bn in cost cuts
Database giant Oracle began laying off employees on Monday.Some of the unknown number of cuts came from the company’s San Francisco-area offices, The Information reports. The layoffs were in the company’s US customer experience division, according to Bloomberg, and impacted everyone from a junior sales employee to a division sales director. Last year, executive vice president Douglas Kehring said the division had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been”.The Independent has contacted Oracle for comment.The company is aiming to reduce its costs by $1bn, according to an Information report from July.“Today is a sad...
Benzinga
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Henry Hoffman, Partner at SL Advisors, Joins Skillz Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Henry Hoffman, Partner and Portfolio Manager at SL Advisors, has joined its Board of Directors. Hoffman will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005407/en/ Henry Hoffman Joins Skillz Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options
RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
These were the highest-paying Silicon Valley tech companies in 2021
Silicon Valley is synonymous with a strong concentration of wealth, both for the tech companies that populate the area — with some of the highest valuations in the world — and for its employees, who are also paid incredibly handsomely. Although the rising costs of living are driving...
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Benzinga
Meme Token Saudi Shiba Inu Expands Trading from BSC to Ethereum Network
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - A Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Saudi Shiba Inu, has launched its token on the Ethereum network to attract investors on the Ethereum Chain. This development comes two weeks after the project was launched on the BSC network.
Syntax Appoints Catherine Solazzo as First Chief Marketing Officer
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, announced today the appointment of Catherine Solazzo as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 18 years of experience in the IT industry, Catherine will bring her next-gen marketing leadership and proven business expertise to Syntax as the company celebrates its 50 th anniversary. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005046/en/ Catherine Solazzo named Syntax’s first CMO (Photo: Business Wire)
Billboard
Eldridge, MRC Complete Separation of Assets
Eldridge and MRC have completed the separation of their shared media assets, the two companies announced in a joint statement Friday (Aug. 5). As part of the deal, Eldridge will remain “a significant minority shareholder in MRC.”. Eldridge, run by co-founder, chairman and CEO Todd Boehly, will retain dick...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
Benzinga
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
Salvage Yards Aim to Replace Rusty Processes With New Technology
As a member of a family that’s been in the automotive salvage business for four generations and almost 100 years, APFusion Founder and CEO Alex Smith has seen firsthand how things are done in the industry. There’s opportunity for technological advancements in all aspects of their operations, from ordering...
Comments / 0