WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for info on Georgia resident accused of shooting FBI Agent

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown.

Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28.

According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia issued a federal arrest warrant after Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Impeding a Federal Official.







Authorities describe Brown as a black male, weighing 197 pounds, standing 5 foot 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, the FBI advises the public to be cautious and that Brown “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information on the possible whereabouts of Brown, you can contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

