ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for info on Georgia resident accused of shooting FBI Agent

By Simone Gibson
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZRD1_0h4UUPw200

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown.

Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28.

According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia issued a federal arrest warrant after Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Impeding a Federal Official.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vy3hW_0h4UUPw200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5vLt_0h4UUPw200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTmFP_0h4UUPw200

Authorities describe Brown as a black male, weighing 197 pounds, standing 5 foot 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, the FBI advises the public to be cautious and that Brown “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information on the possible whereabouts of Brown, you can contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 26

Gail Sorrells
3d ago

Dude... ain't nobody yo friend. They gonna tell. 25 stacks is gravy right now. Who wouldn't tell. Only Jesus can save you now, on this one.

Reply
9
newblood54
3d ago

Why put him jail? The system will only make money from his incarceration. Eliminate the vermin from the planet. A decrease in the surplus criminal population!

Reply
4
Yvettevideos41
3d ago

Why would we help them remember there has been true movies on them lying because the person knows something they don't won't the public to know.🤦 We should trust them just because they throwing money out there. You want get the money unless he's prosecuted and is in prison.

Reply(1)
2
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Georgia#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Fbi Atlanta#Firearm#Atlanta Field Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs
WBTW News13

Georgia woman caught in Latta gets 18 years in fraud scheme

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was part of a mother-son scheme and was caught in Latta will spend more than 18 years in prison, according to the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Quinae Shamrya Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity […]
LATTA, SC
11Alive

6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say

ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Woman facing charges in Atlanta Wendy's fire asks for separate trial, attorney says

ATLANTA — In a Fulton County Superior courtroom 31-year-old Natalie White remained silent as her attorneys on Friday made arguments on her behalf. White has been indicted and is charged alongside 35-year-old John Wade and 25-year-old Chisom Kingston with two counts of first-degree arson and a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for the 2020 burning of a Wendy's along University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy