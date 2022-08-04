Read on fstoppers.com
What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 12 Premiere?
There are only two episodes left in Better Call Saul, and we know you’re dying to watch them both. Whereas Episode 11 retold parts of Breaking Bad from Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) perspective, these last episodes promise to explore what happened to Jimmy McGill after he left New Mexico. And as is always the case with this series, it’s sure to be bleak.
Motion (July) Challange
This it's a really interesting topic because I realized that I have many, many, many images of things in motion. But the images are like freeze frame so they don't actually show motion. The first image of the surfer is to illustrate this. The surfer and the wind and the waves are in motion, but the picture doesn't actually capture motion in my mind. Finding an image or two that actually had motion was trickier than I thought since apparently I try and remove motion for most of my images! Haha. So I submit these three images. The first one is a long shutter release of waves on the jetty. It was taken in almost darkness of dawn. The colors and motion of the waves are only there because of the length of the shutter release. The second image is of an overflow of a wave on the beach where the water was spinning in a circle and I was playing again with shutter release to see how long I needed to leave it open in order to get that motion movement. The pictures is kind of abstracted. It's a little confusing. I don't know that it's successful. The last image is of rippling water on the surface of a stream that was covered with trees. It's modified a little, but it's actually just a weird crop that gave it an artistic kind of drawn, painterly feel. I like the abstract nature of it and that it's water and has the sense of the movement I think. Anyway, interesting challenge. Thanks, Alan.
"Game Of Thrones," "The Northman," And 24 Other Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
Black & White Macro Abstract
This is a seed pod of a Sacred Datura plant. All shape, texture and contrast. Hoping the composition works and the image is interesting. I was actually working on getting depth in marcro shots when I took this but have since taken a second look from an abstract perspective. It's an old image reborn I guess. Feedback welcome.
Lost admin rights - again!
Just as a heads up, once again I log into fstoppers only to find I am no longer a member of this group. This has happened to me THREE times now, each time I have to rejoin and ask the moderators to allow me admin rights. Just letting you know...
Osprey Family
Been documenting this Osprey family at San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary in Irvine, California. Two juveniles and two adults. Awesome study.
Great Blue Herons
Awesome bird to study. These were photographed at San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary in Irvine, California.
What Is a Leica M Camera Good For?
As a film photography enthusiast, I am a firm believer that gear is a long way down the list of important factors in image-making. Don’t get me wrong, there’s obviously a vast difference in the quality of image you will get from a film camera that will mount great lenses, meter accurately, and shoot reliably, versus something like a Kodak disposable. I just don’t believe anyone necessarily needs to pay more than a few hundred dollars to access equipment that produces results comparable to those very high-end gear will also achieve.
ClickASnap: A Photo-sharing Platform That Promises To Pay You to Share Images
A new player in the photography industry, ClickASnap, offers YouTube-like payments for creators who simply upload their images. The business model is simple: take everything that’s good about photo-sharing platforms and make it better by adding features photographers long wanted. They market themselves as the world’s first platform for...
