Coronavirus updates for Aug. 4: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina
Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding parents that vaccinating students against preventable disease is important to their health ahead of the start of school. It’s time again for children to get shots for school....
VinFast Secures Land at TIP Site for Chatham Manufacturing Facility
The anticipated September groundbreaking for VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Moncure appears on track after the new Vietnamese electric vehicle producer completed the acquisition of the land for its new production plant Tuesday. According to the land deed, VinFast purchased 1,765 acres on the Triangle Innovation Point Site, located on...
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For Black women in Hampton Roads, barriers to reproductive health care are nothing new
NORFOLK, Va. — Barbara Harris’ mother was 35 when she was sterilized by the state of Virginia in the 1960s. “She could have a desire to get married, and have a family with her new husband. But she was not able to do that,” said Harris, a longtime nurse who now is executive treasurer for for Virginia Organizing, an advocacy group. “That choice was taken away from her.”
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
Some North Carolina Abortion Clinics Are Inundated With Out-Of-State Patients
CHARLOTTE — It’s an uncertain time for many women across the country, and in the Carolinas who are in search for access to reproductive healthcare services. It’s been six weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe VS. Wade, and some abortion clinics across North Carolina say they’ve been inundated with women looking for help.
30 Free Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.
Explore what the Raleigh area has to offer without breaking the bank! Here are 30-plus free (or nearly free) experiences and attractions that can anchor any trip to the area. N.C.’s most visited state park maintains its status as a peaceful and affordable getaway thanks to its sheer size. With more than 5,000 acres of forest, trails and lakes, this natural oasis is a must-do destination for outdoor enthusiasts—hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and canoeists included!
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
N.C. school principals fear they could face pay cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the coming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina
Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
