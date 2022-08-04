ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

La Margarita Wonderfood is Expanding

By Lupe Hernandez
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qm7SN_0h4UTxiP00

Healthy food for the whole family is this business’s top priority. La Margarita has yet to announce when the business will be opening their second location at 1678 Coral Way Miami 33145.

La Margarita Wonderfood is not your typical catering business. Their owner, Monica Hulett, told What Now Miami that creating her business was centered around the idea of family. Monica has dedicated the last 12 years to make sure to prepare healthy food for the whole family.

Their food is prepackaged and frozen, this way families can eat as much as they need to. Monica described this as major importance, they wanted to create ease in the kitchen for families, while ensuring that the food was healthy. Customers can pick options up at the current location 9851 NW 58th St Suite 105, Doral, but they also deliver.

Monica said they’re expanding to Coral Way Miami, as this is an area that many of their customers order delivery from. La Margarita has made a large impact in the two communities and is hoping to expand that to broader areas.

The style of food has inspirations by many different cuisines. From Latin, America, to Chinese, and American. Some options include chicken and rice, orange chicken, meat and veggie lasagnas, veggie soups, and much more.

Monica loves hearing the stories of how far their food is shipped out, from Texas to New York. La Margarita delivers food to 35 states primarily on the east coast and the south.

“Moms order food to be sent to their children in college who usually only buy junk food or don’t have time to cook,” Monica stated. To her, quality of food is important, but also being able to bring families together by not having to stress about the cooking time or sourcing healthy options.

If you’re in the area, or the 30 states they offer check out their website.



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?

Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"

I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Doral, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Junk Food#Cooking#Soups#Food Drink#Latin#Chinese#American
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
995qyk.com

Which Florida City Made The Top 10 List Of Highest Rents In The Country?

Which Florida City Made The Top 10 List Of Highest Rents In The Country? Can you guess the U.S. city with the most expensive rent? Bet you won’t get it on the first try – or maybe even the second or third. According to a report by Rent, that title goes to Jersey City, New Jersey. Right down the road from where I was born in Sayreville, New Jersey. Jersey City, right across the Hudson River from New York, commands average rents of $5,500, according to the report. That’s $500 more than the average rental in NYC.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population

MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
289
Followers
133
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy