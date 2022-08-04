La Margarita Wonderfood is Expanding

Healthy food for the whole family is this business’s top priority. La Margarita has yet to announce when the business will be opening their second location at 1678 Coral Way Miami 33145.

La Margarita Wonderfood is not your typical catering business. Their owner, Monica Hulett, told What Now Miami that creating her business was centered around the idea of family. Monica has dedicated the last 12 years to make sure to prepare healthy food for the whole family.

Their food is prepackaged and frozen, this way families can eat as much as they need to. Monica described this as major importance, they wanted to create ease in the kitchen for families, while ensuring that the food was healthy. Customers can pick options up at the current location 9851 NW 58th St Suite 105, Doral, but they also deliver.

Monica said they’re expanding to Coral Way Miami, as this is an area that many of their customers order delivery from. La Margarita has made a large impact in the two communities and is hoping to expand that to broader areas.

The style of food has inspirations by many different cuisines. From Latin, America, to Chinese, and American. Some options include chicken and rice, orange chicken, meat and veggie lasagnas, veggie soups, and much more.

Monica loves hearing the stories of how far their food is shipped out, from Texas to New York. La Margarita delivers food to 35 states primarily on the east coast and the south.

“Moms order food to be sent to their children in college who usually only buy junk food or don’t have time to cook,” Monica stated. To her, quality of food is important, but also being able to bring families together by not having to stress about the cooking time or sourcing healthy options.

If you’re in the area, or the 30 states they offer check out their website.

