Max George's Sweet Tribute To Tom Parker On What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday

Read on www.tyla.com
Related
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl
Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
Heartwarming Moment Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile'
Steve Irwin was a legend of the nineties and early noughties, and now his two children, Bindi and Robert, are keeping the Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive. Bindi, 24, gave birth to Steve's first grandchild, Grace, in March of last year, and now she's shared the heartwarming moment she recognised her 'Grandpa crocodile'. Watch below:
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina
Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vicky Pattison Opens Up On Heartbreaking Reason She Hasn't Had Children Yet
Vicky Pattison has revealed the reason why she has decided not to start a family yet. Watch below. The 34-year-old reality television star was a guest on Tuesday edition of This Morning to promote her upcoming documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me. Speaking with hosts Rochelle Humes and...
Fans Confused As Sophie Turner Shares First Pic Of Baby Bump
Sophie Turner has seriously confused her fans after sharing a photo of her baby bump to Instagram, just weeks after giving birth to her second child. The Game Of Thrones star welcomed her second daughter with husband Joe Jonas in July, after announcing their pregnancy back in May. The A-list...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couples Tie The Knot Despite Trouble In Paradise
Folks have been at the edge of our seats wondering if the couples will walk down the aisle
Stacey Solomon Shares Heartwarming Honeymoon Destination
Stacey Solomon has revealed where she and Joe Swash are heading off on their honeymoon – and it's very sweet. Stacey, 32 and Joe, 40, tied the knot last month at their home in Essex, Pickle Cottage. Since the big day, Stacey and Joe have been sharing adorable snippets, such as their photographs and first dance video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Island Fans Convinced There's A Secret Feud Between Two Islanders
This year's season of Love Island might have drawn to a close, but all eyes are on the islanders as they return to normality. Fans have now noticed that Jacques O'Neill left out another islander when tagging and captioning a recent picture on Instagram. Watch Jacques' emotional exit from the villa below:
Love Island's Jacques Said He's 'So Angry' At His Mum For Sharing His ADHD Diagnosis
Love Island’s Jacques O'Neill has revealed he was left ‘so angry’ after learning his family revealed his ADHD diagnosis as he faced backlash for his behaviour. Watch his comments below:. The rugby player, 23, appeared on Thursday’s (4 August) Good Morning Britain where he discussed his decision...
Love Island Fans 'Disgusted' As Jacques Mocks Tasha
Love Island fans have turned on former contestant Jacques O'Neill once more, after catching him mocking finalist Tasha Ghouri. The rugby pro has been accused of bullying Tasha after a video posted to his private Instagram Story poking fun at her was leaked. Watch here:. Jacques was watching the Love...
Married At First Sight's Olivia and Jackson announce split in shock statement
Married at First Sight Australia stars Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie have announced they have parted ways. Taking to Instagram to share the shocking news with their followers, the couple confirmed that their relationship has come to an end. The statement reads: "After a wonderful 10 months together we have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rebekah Vardy Shares What She Actually Said To Coleen After Discovering Wagatha Post
The ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney came to an end last week, with Rebekah losing her case against the fellow WAG. Rebekah, 40, and Coleen, 36, were involved in a High Court libel battle for seven days in the hopes of ending the 'Wagatha Christie' case once and for all.
Love Island's Billy Shares Surprising Time Islanders Are Dumped From The Villa
Love Island star Billy Brown has revealed an unusual detail about the ITV reality series' film schedule, and we're not sure how these islanders aren't jet-lagged!. Fans will remember that the ex-contestant was rather dramatically dumped from the villa during the islanders' VIP club night with Joel Corry, after quite an explosive fallout with his partner Danica Taylor.
Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain
Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
Exclusive: Keke Palmer breaks her silence on Zendaya colourism debate
Keke Palmer has broken her silence on the colourism row that swept social media last month. The child star turned Hollywood heavyweight recently found herself at the centre of a heated debate about race in the film industry when a fan suggested her lack of mainstream recognition, compared to contemporary Zendaya, was due to her skin tone.
Lauren Goodger Shares 'Sign' From Late Daughter Lorena
Lauren Goodger tragically lost her second baby Lorena shortly after she was born last month, and now she said she's received a 'sign' from her late daughter. The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared a photograph of a feather on her Instagram stories that she simply captioned: "thank u."
Tyla
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0