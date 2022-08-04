ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Max George's Sweet Tribute To Tom Parker On What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday

By Gregory Robinson
Tyla
Tyla
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Heartwarming Moment Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile'

Steve Irwin was a legend of the nineties and early noughties, and now his two children, Bindi and Robert, are keeping the Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive. Bindi, 24, gave birth to Steve's first grandchild, Grace, in March of last year, and now she's shared the heartwarming moment she recognised her 'Grandpa crocodile'. Watch below:
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina

Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max George
Person
Dermot O'leary
Person
Alison Hammond
Tyla

Fans Confused As Sophie Turner Shares First Pic Of Baby Bump

Sophie Turner has seriously confused her fans after sharing a photo of her baby bump to Instagram, just weeks after giving birth to her second child. The Game Of Thrones star welcomed her second daughter with husband Joe Jonas in July, after announcing their pregnancy back in May. The A-list...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Stacey Solomon Shares Heartwarming Honeymoon Destination

Stacey Solomon has revealed where she and Joe Swash are heading off on their honeymoon – and it's very sweet. Stacey, 32 and Joe, 40, tied the knot last month at their home in Essex, Pickle Cottage. Since the big day, Stacey and Joe have been sharing adorable snippets, such as their photographs and first dance video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tattoo
Tyla

Love Island Fans 'Disgusted' As Jacques Mocks Tasha

Love Island fans have turned on former contestant Jacques O'Neill once more, after catching him mocking finalist Tasha Ghouri. The rugby pro has been accused of bullying Tasha after a video posted to his private Instagram Story poking fun at her was leaked. Watch here:. Jacques was watching the Love...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Love Island's Billy Shares Surprising Time Islanders Are Dumped From The Villa

Love Island star Billy Brown has revealed an unusual detail about the ITV reality series' film schedule, and we're not sure how these islanders aren't jet-lagged!. Fans will remember that the ex-contestant was rather dramatically dumped from the villa during the islanders' VIP club night with Joel Corry, after quite an explosive fallout with his partner Danica Taylor.
TV SHOWS
Tyla

Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain

Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
TV SHOWS
Tyla

Exclusive: Keke Palmer breaks her silence on Zendaya colourism debate

Keke Palmer has broken her silence on the colourism row that swept social media last month. The child star turned Hollywood heavyweight recently found herself at the centre of a heated debate about race in the film industry when a fan suggested her lack of mainstream recognition, compared to contemporary Zendaya, was due to her skin tone.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Lauren Goodger Shares 'Sign' From Late Daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger tragically lost her second baby Lorena shortly after she was born last month, and now she said she's received a 'sign' from her late daughter. The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared a photograph of a feather on her Instagram stories that she simply captioned: "thank u."
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tyla

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy