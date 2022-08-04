ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Hit and miss storms and showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers, off and on, will be scattered over the KCBD viewing area the next several days and nights. Many spots will receive rain. A few, downpours. A few, may miss out. The above may sound familiar. On a daily basis, the forecast is not...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few areas in the KCBD viewing area received some much needed rain last night. The Lubbock airport only picked up 0.04 inches. Rain chances are slimmer today with dry conditions returning for all this weekend. A look at rain totals from last nights rain. Some isolated...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 5th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. A few isolated storms possible, otherwise hot and mostly dry. Chance of rain: 10% High of 100°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. A dry, mild night. Low of 76°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abernathy, TX
City
Aiken, TX
City
Ralls, TX
City
Friona, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Tatum, TX
247Sports

Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue

Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#West Texas
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of April 2022, the average Social Security benefit is $1,538.14 per month, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KCBD

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy