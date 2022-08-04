Read on www.kcbd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Hit and miss storms and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers, off and on, will be scattered over the KCBD viewing area the next several days and nights. Many spots will receive rain. A few, downpours. A few, may miss out. The above may sound familiar. On a daily basis, the forecast is not...
KCBD
Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few areas in the KCBD viewing area received some much needed rain last night. The Lubbock airport only picked up 0.04 inches. Rain chances are slimmer today with dry conditions returning for all this weekend. A look at rain totals from last nights rain. Some isolated...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. A few isolated storms possible, otherwise hot and mostly dry. Chance of rain: 10% High of 100°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. A dry, mild night. Low of 76°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average lowest in US as prices continue to dip
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.590 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Texas has...
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
This Viral TikTok of The Most Beautiful Places in Lubbock Might Make You Crack A Smile
Lubbock gets a bad rep for being, well, ugly. We don't have a ton of trees. The grass is pretty much dead. Everything always seems to be under construction. The sun burns that crap out of you while the wind whips you with dirt. It can be overwhelming. One Lubbock...
You Need To Check Out This Amazing Restaraunt That’s A Short Drive From Lubbock
Are you looking to try somewhere new or have an amazing burger? Then this place is for you. For the first time ever I drove out to Shallowater to try this amazing spot I have heard people raving about and now I know why. Have you heard of Lysha's Handcraft?...
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of April 2022, the average Social Security benefit is $1,538.14 per month, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LPD: One seriously injured in North Lubbock motorcycle crash Saturday
The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the area of North Loop 289 and North Avenue P.
KCBD
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
KCBD
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Comments / 0