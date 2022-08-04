Read on www.newyorkupstate.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
newyorkupstate.com
People to know in New York cannabis: Eddie Brennan
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Eddie Brennan is the president of Beak & Skiff. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is...
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 6, 2022
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. This week in cannabis news, we added another installment to our “People to know in cannabis” series; covered how the Office of Cannabis Management is implementing new packaging and labeling guidelines and its impact; and finally received the long-awaited answer regarding conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) licenses.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?
Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
nylcv.org
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022 there...
Attorney General James, tenants rights advocates reach $1.75M settlement with Ink Property Group
The announcement comes as accountability for predatory landlords in the city has gotten to a boiling point for tenants.
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL・
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
thefreshtoast.com
Study: Medical Cannabis May Result In Less Opioid Dependence For Advanced Cancer Patients
Patients with advanced cancer respond favorably to medicinal cannabis, according to a study published in the journal Cureus on a trial that included participants enrolled in the NY state’s medical cannabis registry. Researchers affiliated with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse evaluated the use of marijuana by cancer patients for...
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
newyorkupstate.com
Finally, NY Office of Cannabis Management answers million-dollar CAURD question
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. For the past several months, a growing number of cannabis entrepreneurs, along with attorneys, consultants and real estate agents, have sought a definitive answer to an important question:
Ghost Signs of NYC: General Electric
The 50-floor General Electric Building was built in 1931 as the RCA Victor Building. RCA at the time was a subsidiary of General Electric, RCA did not remain in the building long, moving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1933. At that time the building was deeded over and renamed for General Electric.
newyorkupstate.com
Grey market, a NJ cannabis prisoner and federal legalization: ‘Ask me anything’ with Jeffrey Hoffman
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format.
WRGB
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
City employees uncomfortable with Adams' request for pictures of potential hires: report
Mayor Eric Adams’ office instructed city agencies to provide him with photographs of all potential hires during the interview process, a request that makes some city employees uncomfortable.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
