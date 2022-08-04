ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

newyorkupstate.com

People to know in New York cannabis: Eddie Brennan

Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Eddie Brennan is the president of Beak & Skiff. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 6, 2022

Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. This week in cannabis news, we added another installment to our “People to know in cannabis” series; covered how the Office of Cannabis Management is implementing new packaging and labeling guidelines and its impact; and finally received the long-awaited answer regarding conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) licenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?

Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
POLITICS
nylcv.org

2022 New York State Legislative Wins

The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
POLITICS
rew-online.com

Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino

Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State

Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
INCOME TAX
News Break
Politics
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: General Electric

The 50-floor General Electric Building was built in 1931 as the RCA Victor Building. RCA at the time was a subsidiary of General Electric, RCA did not remain in the building long, moving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1933. At that time the building was deeded over and renamed for General Electric.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Grey market, a NJ cannabis prisoner and federal legalization: ‘Ask me anything’ with Jeffrey Hoffman

Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

