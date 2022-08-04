Read on www.windsorgov.com
Over 2,000 Sculptures to be Displayed at 38th Annual Sculpture Show in Colorado
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm
A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
Denver Zoo announces name of otter pup
The Denver Zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1. On Friday, staff announced his name!
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
Catholic elderly care facility in Denver to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Warning: Blue-green algae detected in this Denver lake
On Friday afternoon, the Denver Animal Shelter said in a tweet that the harmful bloom had been detected in a lake that sits along the northern border of the Mar Lee neighborhood.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
Photos: Wind, rain, hail cause damage along the metro
Strong winds, heavy rain and hail hit multiple cities across the Denver metro on Saturday causing broken trees and flooding.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities
Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
I-70 reopens after flooding, water rescues
At 10 p.m., I-70 was reopened in both directions.
Heavy rain, hail moved down I-25 corridor
A big storm made its way through the state Sunday bringing heavy rain and hail down the Interstate 25 corridor.
