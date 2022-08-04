Two die on Boston’s Carson Beach in separate incidents, Massachusetts State Police say

Read on www.masslive.com
Boston police investigating double stabbing in Mission Hill
Police in Boston are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Mission Hill early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Shepherd Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found one victim suffering from injuries considered to be life-threatening, WCVB reported. The second victim was brought to a local hospital and...
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
Uxbridge man killed, four others seriously injured in Upton crash
An 18-year-old Uxbridge man was killed Saturday night when the car he was riding in crashed in Upton. Police said Jacob Osanya was pronounced dead at the UMass Medical Center following the 9 p.m. crash near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton. According to Boston 25, investigators...
Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana
After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
Police: Man found dead in sand on Boston beach was not victim of foul play
BOSTON — A man who was found dead on a beach in Boston on Wednesday was not the victim of foul play, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of an unresponsive person at Carson Beach near H Street just after 3:30 p.m. found a 51-year-old man dead in the sand about 25 feet from the water, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Officials investigating second ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua, Friday
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are responding to the scene of a “suspicious death,” according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General. Officials say an adult female has been found at a home in Nashua. This marks the second death deemed suspicious that...
Arrest made in deadly Nashua shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. The Attorney General's Office said police arrived around 11:25 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Lee Knoetig, 53, was lying...
51-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
A 51-year-old Spencer woman was found dead floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park Saturday, the Spencer Police Department said. The woman was reported missing earlier in the day and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach, police said. The...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
Thank You for Thanking Us: BPD Officer Recognized for Pulling Double Duty While Dog Sitting
Thank You for Thanking Us: The images above were taken from a video that was sent to the Boston Police Department by a grateful passerby earlier today. The videographer stated that she watched in delight as the officer offered to “doggy sit” as a customer went into a bakery to pick up a to-go order, adding “Dogs are notoriously good judges of character, so the pup and police officer became fast friends.” The officer and his new K-9 companion got to share a few moments together on a hot day in the city before they each had to go on their ways.
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured From Gold Star Boulevard Crash (UPDATE)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a morning crash in Worcester, authorities said. The crash happened on in the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Worcester Police said. Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Camry struck the motorcyclist while trying...
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
