ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two die on Boston’s Carson Beach in separate incidents, Massachusetts State Police say

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Boston police investigating double stabbing in Mission Hill

Police in Boston are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Mission Hill early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Shepherd Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found one victim suffering from injuries considered to be life-threatening, WCVB reported. The second victim was brought to a local hospital and...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say

UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
UPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police
TheDailyBeast

Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana

After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Arrest made in deadly Nashua shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. The Attorney General's Office said police arrived around 11:25 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Lee Knoetig, 53, was lying...
NASHUA, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
HOOKSETT, NH
bpdnews.com

Thank You for Thanking Us: BPD Officer Recognized for Pulling Double Duty While Dog Sitting

Thank You for Thanking Us: The images above were taken from a video that was sent to the Boston Police Department by a grateful passerby earlier today. The videographer stated that she watched in delight as the officer offered to “doggy sit” as a customer went into a bakery to pick up a to-go order, adding “Dogs are notoriously good judges of character, so the pup and police officer became fast friends.” The officer and his new K-9 companion got to share a few moments together on a hot day in the city before they each had to go on their ways.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy