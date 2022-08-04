Read on www.fox10tv.com
Related
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
alabamawx.com
Alabama Radar Check at 1:15 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are fairly numerous this afternoon over the northwestern quarter of Alabama from Florence down to Russellville…Winfield and Carbon Hill…up through Lawrence County to near Rogersville. Others extender from Hartselle to the east of Cullman to Oneona. There are several significant weather alerts for sub-severe but...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama still dealing with teacher shortage as new school year begins
TARRANT, Ala. — With students returning to the classroom for the new school year, Alabama is still faced with issues related to a nationwide teacher shortage. Erika Hughes, the new president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers Union, said the shortage boils down to a lack of respect. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the full story in the video above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “I fully see the Alabama legislature going towards the criminalization of miscarriage in general… Theres no way to prove your innocence so every miscarriage is going to be investigated”, says Kari Crowe, of Reproductive Health Services in Montgomery. Tuscaloosa Rep. and city attorney Chris England says there’s plenty of reason for fear when you’re “talking about a Class A felony” when you thought you were just having a conversation. And everything is more dangerous if you’re Black or brown, says Yellowhammer Fund’s Jenice Fountain. You speak up about needing help, and you risk family separation.Aug. 6, 2022.
wvtm13.com
Alabama nears 20,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is approaching another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the video above to hear from the mother of one of the nearly 20,000 Alabamians lost to COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more “normal” school year compared to the previous two. Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey says this will be the first school year since 2019 that all schools are reopening in-person on day […]
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
MSNBC
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “This is not the opportunity to quit – this is the opportunity to fight harder,” says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Dr. Leah Torres and Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center describe the dire scenarios pregnant women are experiencing while trying to get medical care since the end of Roe, spending hours waiting in the ER – “there’s no one left for them.”Aug. 6, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Alabama 2022
Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ASWA 2022 Preseason State Football Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin. Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity. They told the raccoon to consider...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Woman recants story police were involved in deaths of Alabama teens who vanished in 1999
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4.00 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
utv44.com
Unemployment scammers still out there, Alabama Dept. of Labor continues to investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Dept. of Labor continues to investigate thousands of potential unemployment fraud claims. "There was unemployment fraud before the pandemic but certainly not at this level," Alabama Dept. of Labor Spokesperson Tara Hutchinson. She said with so many people out of work and federal...
Comments / 0