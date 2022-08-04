ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iman Shumpert, Knicks Ex, Arrested at Airport

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

TMZ says the charge is classified as a "State Jail Felony,'' which means Shumpert could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted.

Iman Shumpert, the former New York Knicks first-round pick and three-time NBA Finals participant, was arrested for being in possession of what is being called a "sizeable" amount of marijuana, along with some weapon-related items, in his backpack at the DFW Airport.

According to the police report via TMZ, officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon when TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with marijuana, which turned out to be 6.12 ounces in weight.

Additionally, Shumpert had in his possession, per TMZ , "a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag'' as he was set to board a Delta flight to Los Angeles.

Shumpert told police that he was traveling to see his daughter, but instead, the former Knicks player, 32, was put in handcuffs and transported to the airport jail without incident.

The 6-5 Shumpert was the No. 17 pick overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech. He played four years in New York before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was a part-time starter on a LeBron James-led team that qualified for the NBA Finals in four straight years, with one title to show for it. Shumpert played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21, and in his decade-long career, averaging 7.2 points per game, has also played for the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 8

§haKur
3d ago

weed is just flowers......the government makes money off the herbs 🌿 but criminalizes us when we don't buy it from them.... SMDH

Reply(2)
3
 

Iman Shumpert
All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

