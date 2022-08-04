'Really Cool Comic Con' in Flint returns August 6-7

Read on nbc25news.com
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint
FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies.
Glizzy Fest returns to downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - FLINT, Mich. - The second annual Glizzy Fest will be going on until 10:00 p.m. in Flint. The fest is set to bring entertainment and festivities to the downtown area.
Midland family's NASCAR designs promote autism awareness
BROOKLYN, Mich. - A piece of children's art turned into a reality before Saturday's New Holland 250 at the Michigan International Speedway. NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis is good friends with former St. Louis Blues defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Chris Thorburn. Ellis was looking for a unique way to design his #44 car and that's when Thorburn's oldest son Bennett got involved.
20th Annual Walk for Hope held at Saginaw Valley State University
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network held its 20th Walk for Hope at Saginaw Valley State University Sunday. The event's goal is to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
Latinx celebration held at Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Saturday the Latinx Celebration took place at the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint. The Executive Director, Asa Zuccaro tells Mid-Michigan NOW that this annual summer celebration is a chance for people to come together to celebrate community and culture.
50 Beagles rescued in Virginia are headed to Mid-Michigan for adoption
MIDLAND, Mich - A few dozen beagles rescued in Virginia in mid-July are coming to Midland and will be available for adoption. The Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release over 4,000 Beagles. Investigators say the dogs were purpose-bred to be sold to research facilities and tested on all...
Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two - year hiatus
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -After a two-year hiatus, Pet Fest returned to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township Saturday. The event had 13 animal welfare groups helping people meet their new furry friends.
Flint Harley Riders hold fundraiser to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Harley Riders came together Saturday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Flint. The riders brought out their bikes and gathered the community for a BBQ.
River Days Festival to bring a variety of fun events to Midland throughout this weekend
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area River Days Festival will continue throughout this weekend. The competitive AM balloon flight was canceled Friday due to weather concerns but organizers say they are scheduled to fly Friday night. People interested can still head to Chippewassee Park and talk with balloon pilots, enjoy...
Flint Monarchs captures GWBA championship with 72-70 win over Wisconsin Glo
FLINT, Mich. -The Flint Monarchs are the new Global Women’s Basketball Association Champions after defeating the Wisconsin Glo 72-70 Sunday. The game was close and seemed like it could have gone either way. The Monarchs took the lead with a three-pointer in the last few seconds of the game.
Big Shoes to Fill for Mott CC Volleyball Team
FLINT, Mich. - This week, it was back to work for several college teams across the country, including the Mott Community College volleyball team. The Bears are wrapping up their first week of practice at Ballenger Field House. It was a busy summer for the squad as they hosted a couple of youth camps, as well as weekly team workouts that were entirely organized by the players themselves.
FACT CHECK: Are Flint City Council ARPA documents valid ? Yes, but there's more
FLINT, Mich. - According to Flint City Hall, misinformation surrounding ARPA fund applications for the City of Flint have been circulating. Recently the City of Flint issued a news release stating Flint City Council forms are not formal applications for the AR[A funds and they wont receive any money based off of those forms, but there are two things residents should know about that form.
Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, announced Friday that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season. The Director of Athletics says Pearson, whose multi-year contract ended in early May, had remained in his position...
Michigan economist, businesses optimistic in new jobs report
LANSING, Mich. — The United States unemployment rate is shrinking and the labor market has added more than double the number of new jobs anticipated by the Dow Jones, according to the latest jobs report released Friday. 528,000 jobs were added in July, the report says. That doesn't mean...
Dewalt recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury and laceration hazards
FLINT, Mich. - Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards. According to reports, DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw's rear safety guard breaking almost 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.
Concussion awareness improving in high school football
OWOSSO, Mich. - This Monday will mark the first day of practices for high school football teams across the state of Michigan. And while it will be a few days until the pads come on, the concern for concussions continues to be a hot topic. According to the MHSAA, last...
Motorcyclist dead after motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - A motorcyclist has died after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 In Detroit Sunday morning. Michigan State Police says troopers were dispatched to the venue on westbound I-94 near I-96 for a motorcycle crash.
MHSAA to allow replay challenges at 11-player football championships
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced some rules changes for this upcoming season. One of the most notable ones involves the 11-player football championship games, where coaches will be allowed one replay challenge per game. The challenge will cost the team one timeout if the original outcomes is confirmed. Only specific types of plays will be allowed to be challenged.
Series I bonds are at 9.62% in interest, investment strategist says act now
GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Inflation is impacting almost every aspect of our lives, because as of June of this year, inflation is at 9.1 percent. David Kudla is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc. Kudla says SI bonds have a fixed rate and an inflation...
