Read on www.buildingsaltlake.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Salt Lake City launches program to increase solar energy use
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar. The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy. The city has partnered […]
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
kjzz.com
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police confirm officer-involved critical incident outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have confirmed an officer-involved critical incident outside two businesses near 3500 South and 1500 West in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday. “Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near the...
kslnewsradio.com
Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
ksl.com
UTA to shift around service routes, schedules. Here's what you need to know
SALT LAKE CITY — Big changes are coming to Utah Transit Authority's systems as the agency prepares for what it is traditionally its busiest time of the year. UTA's latest schedule change day will take place on Sunday. The agency's busiest months are typically August, September and October, as school returns to session.
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
utahbusiness.com
Raising Cane’s Midvale to open soon
Midvale—Midvale “Caniacs” are in luck! Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers continues its growth throughout the Salt Lake City area with its first Midvale Restaurant opening at 890 E. Fort Union Blvd. in early September. Midvale’s Raising Cane’s will feature the brand’s new restaurant design, which provides a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Man steals excavator and starts ripping up the ground, breaks water line
SALT LAKE CITY – A water line broke by a Smith’s parking lot earlier after a man stole an excavator and began ripping up the ground. The man reportedly stole the excavator and drove a mile to 800 South 900 West where he began digging up the ground. A water main was ruptured and some google fiber wires were ripped up.
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
hebervalleyradio.com
UDOT Reports Crash in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash in Provo Canyon on westbound US 189 at milepost 14 at 7:55 pm. This is at the tunnel and the junction of Utah SR 92. The latest real-time updates are available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Man steals package off South Salt Lake porch
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a man was caught stealing a package from the front porch of a South Salt Lake home. The incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. Police said the victim’s...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
Comments / 3