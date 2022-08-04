ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Fall High School Sports Timeline / American Legion Regional Baseball Tourney day one

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sheridan Media

Sheridan HS Grad Tyler Holloway Named Best Warrior Of The Army National Guard

Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard, was named top Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Army National Guard. He earned this distinction by winning the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held July 22-29 in Tennessee. Sgt....
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

County Receives One Bid for Sheridan Business Incubator Project

Sheridan County received one bid for their sidewalk replacement and landscaping project at the Sheridan Business Incubator, and awarded it to Weed Warriors of Sheridan. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the project with the county commission at their last meeting. According to the contract provided by the county, Weed...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Water Tap for Buffalo Livestock

Buffalo Livestock Marketing has approached the City of Buffalo to tap into a city-owned water main to provide water for their property east of town. City Building Inspector Terry Asay spoke to the council during their last meeting about the application. Asay said Buffalo Livestock will sign a Water User’s...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

YMCA will close for maintenance

The Sheridan County YMCA will shut its doors for one week to perform maintenance and cleaning of areas that require a little extra attention. A regular practice, the Y uses the week closure to perform maintenance touch-ups and deep cleaning processes to ensure the environment is as safe as possible for users.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

City Administrator Provides Update on RFP Process for EMS Services

In 2011, the City of Sheridan began contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance to provide emergency medical services for the city. In May, the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with RMA. City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract. City Administrator Stu McRae recently provided an update on the RFP process to the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger.
SHERIDAN, WY

