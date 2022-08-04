ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28

The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology

Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
NASHVILLE, TN

