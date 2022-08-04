Read on www.wamwamfm.com
Related
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 37
Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
MyWabashValley.com
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash
An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
WTHI
Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the seven 50-foot tall towers in the […]
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
wamwamfm.com
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
Silver Alert canceled for Jackson County teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Jackson County last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
wamwamfm.com
Focus on the Community with Daviess Community Hospital
DCH Dietitian Haley Hester and DCH Physical Therapist Clint Young join us to highlight living a healthy lifestyle. Listen to the full broadcast here…
visitvincennes.org
Last Minute Summer Fun in Knox County
The Downtown Riverwalk, playgrounds, and museums are all great places for some last-minute fun! We’ve got everything you need and more to soak up those last rays of sunshine & have a day filled with fun for your family before the summer is over!. Enjoy the Downtown Riverwalk. If...
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Comments / 0