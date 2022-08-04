Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.

