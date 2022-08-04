Samsung brings Amazon Luna games to its smart TVs and monitors

Read on techcrunch.com
This Week in Apps: French developers sue Apple, time spent in apps grows, Instagram adds NFTs
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Meta is testing a new livestreaming platform for influencers called ‘Super’
“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. Business Insider reports that Meta has recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Revisit your marketing stack, pitch deck teardown, after the acquisition
Today, we learned that the U.S. added 528,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, but for many people in tech, this is a distinction without a difference: according to layoffs.fyi, 467 startups have let go of 64,518 employees so far in 2022. Marketing can’t...
Bluu Seafood unveils its first lab-grown fish products and readies for regulators
Founded in 2020 (originally as Bluu Biosciences), Bluu Seafood is one of several companies working to solve the world’s seafood production problems, which includes overfishing; contamination from heavy metals and plastic; and cruelty. To do this, the Berlin-based company starts with a single “one-time” fish biopsy (the fish doesn’t have to be killed for this), and then uses stem cell technology to develop full cell lines (fish species) in a lab setting.
SpaceX launches South Korea’s first moon mission, an orbiter named Danuri
Last night, the country launched its first-ever lunar mission — in fact, its first-ever mission beyond low Earth orbit. Formerly called the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), the mission, managed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), is now named Danuri, a play on the Korean words for “moon” and “enjoy.” Its primary goal is to test South Korea’s lunar spacecraft technology before it makes a bid to land on the surface, tentatively in 2030 if all goes well.
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter maybe longer” for unlisted companies.
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
The Nigeria-based systems integrator said the strategic expansion positions it as a “new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms.”. Olumide Soyombo, one of Nigeria’s high-profile angel...
There’s always another nightmarish crypto hack around the corner
Last week, we looked at the near-term future for crypto gaming as VCs zero in on where to place consumer bets. This week, we’re looking at hardware wallets and the endless journey towards feeling safe in the crypto world. To get this in your inbox every Thursday, you can...
Bridge rounds are the late-stage rage
This becomes especially true when the economy changes for the worse and startups are incentivized to raise an extension round, or bridge round. Why are those rounds potentially more popular in lesser macroeconomic periods? Because if startups can purchase a bit more time to grow before raising their next priced round, they may be able to better defend their most recent valuation, or perhaps even surpass it when they formally raise.
Solana co-founder says NFTs have ’50 different use cases’ that can onboard millions this year
While much industry focus and effort has centered around profile picture NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club or CryptoPunks, NFTs that offer utility beyond just images have been growing in popularity. “I think within NFTs, everything is just really scratching the surface,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, told TechCrunch this...
Astra changes strategy and ditches current rocket in the wake of launch debacles
It’s a big change for the company, which has operated on the hunch that customers are willing to risk a certain number of rocket failures in favor of increased launch cadence and lower costs. Kemp summarized the perspective to TechCrunch back in May: “The expectation I think that a lot of people have is every launch has to be perfect. I think what Astra has to do, really, is we have to have so many launches nobody thinks about it anymore.”
Q3 outlook forecasts cloudy days ahead for fintech M&A
Last week, Paystand — a blockchain-enabled B2B payments startup — announced it had acquired Mexican fintech Yaydoo — creating a new unicorn in the resulting new entity. Execs from the two startups say the combined company will have processed over $5 billion in payments and built a network of over 500,000 connected businesses by creating B2B DeFi payment networks in both the U.S. and Mexico.
Twitter fixes security bug that exposed at least 5.4 million accounts
The vulnerability allowed anyone to enter a phone number or an email address of a known user and learn if it was tied to an existing Twitter account, potentially exposing the identities of pseudonymous accounts. In a brief statement published Friday, the microblogging giant said, “if someone submitted an email...
Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’ usurped by researchers using ordinary supercomputer
To be clear, no one is saying Google lied or misrepresented its work — the painstaking and groundbreaking research that led to the quantum supremacy announcement in 2019 is still hugely important. But if this new paper is correct, the classical versus quantum computing competition is still anybody’s game.
