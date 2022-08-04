ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, KY

14news.com

Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist

Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
14news.com

DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area. They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to Interstate I-165. According to a press release, while deputies were heading...
whopam.com

Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash

A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Laura Day with River Valley Behavior Health

Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Back to School Bash being held in Dawson Springs Monday night

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Back to School Bash is happening in Dawson Springs Monday night. It’s a chance for all students to get the supplies they need for class. Officials say elementary students will have all items supplied to them, thanks to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
14news.com

Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several EVSC students return to school Monday

WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

