Read on www.14news.com
Related
14news.com
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
14news.com
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kimsey Lane closure is expected to start Monday in Henderson. It’s a long-term closure that will go on through 2025. The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is closing for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area. They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to Interstate I-165. According to a press release, while deputies were heading...
14news.com
Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. It happened near Lincoln Avenue. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old has died after being hit by a car on Highway 66. Sheriff Michael...
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin Street drug investigation leads to another arrest
The Evansville Police Department have arrested another person connected with the Franklin Street bar drug investigation.
14news.com
Laura Day with River Valley Behavior Health
Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in...
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro business is making some changes for Friday After 5 this week. The Crème Coffee House will only allow minors into the building if they’re with an adult. The change comes after a series of violence inside the business over the past two...
14news.com
Back to School Bash being held in Dawson Springs Monday night
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Back to School Bash is happening in Dawson Springs Monday night. It’s a chance for all students to get the supplies they need for class. Officials say elementary students will have all items supplied to them, thanks to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
wevv.com
Two dead following shooting near food mart on Lodge Avenue in Evansville
Two people are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Evansville, Indiana. The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at the food mart on Lodge Avenue near Pollack Avenue. Our 44News crew at the scene confirmed at least one person is dead following the...
14news.com
Several EVSC students return to school Monday
Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews on called to a situation on Hwy 66 in...
2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Comments / 0