Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old Grant is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Phelps Mansion Museum To Begin First-Ever Summer Camp
The Phelps Mansion Museum is launching its first-ever summer camp. Tomorrow, the "Amazing Kids Magic Camp" will begin. Held in the ballroom of the 152-year-old mansion, the weeklong camp seeks to improve critical thinking skills. Through games and magic-lessons, the camp seeks to improve childrens' knowledge of science, technology, engineering...
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
NYSEG working to restore power after storm
NYSEG is currently working to restore power in parts of the Southern Tier after severe thunderstorms brought down trees and limbs, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
After unionizing, stressful conditions at Starbucks continue to brew for overwhelmed employees
ITHACA, N.Y.—This past Saturday, July 30, workers at the Starbucks Commons location went on strike in an effort to raise awareness of the short staffing and other stressors being put on workers. Those stressors, like hours changes, staffing limitations and more, are being purposefully inflicted, workers say, to bust the unions they overwhelmingly voted to create in April.
CNY primary voters prepare to head to the polls to choose their favorite congressional candidate
Enrolled republicans and democrats in the 22nd congressional district are getting ready to cast their votes for who they think has the best chance to emerge as the winner in a general election. Early voting for the primary begins Saturday in Onondaga County. There’s no incumbent in the newly drawn district, which includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties. Syracuse University Political Science Professor Grant Reeher says a recent AARP poll points out the issues that 22nd district voters are most concerned about.
Ithaca College receives bomb threat hours after SUNY Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of another bomb threat. This time at Ithaca College. The Center for Natural Sciences has been evacuated due to the phoned in threat. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice while authorities investigate. SUNY Cortland received a bomb threat earlier today, also to a science building and administration building. The investigation found the threat to be non-credible.
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
