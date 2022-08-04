ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative

whcuradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whcuradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO

The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old Grant is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Phelps Mansion Museum To Begin First-Ever Summer Camp

The Phelps Mansion Museum is launching its first-ever summer camp. Tomorrow, the "Amazing Kids Magic Camp" will begin. Held in the ballroom of the 152-year-old mansion, the weeklong camp seeks to improve critical thinking skills. Through games and magic-lessons, the camp seeks to improve childrens' knowledge of science, technology, engineering...
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.9 WOUR

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures

The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ithaca Voice

After unionizing, stressful conditions at Starbucks continue to brew for overwhelmed employees

ITHACA, N.Y.—This past Saturday, July 30, workers at the Starbucks Commons location went on strike in an effort to raise awareness of the short staffing and other stressors being put on workers. Those stressors, like hours changes, staffing limitations and more, are being purposefully inflicted, workers say, to bust the unions they overwhelmingly voted to create in April.
ITHACA, NY
waer.org

CNY primary voters prepare to head to the polls to choose their favorite congressional candidate

Enrolled republicans and democrats in the 22nd congressional district are getting ready to cast their votes for who they think has the best chance to emerge as the winner in a general election. Early voting for the primary begins Saturday in Onondaga County. There’s no incumbent in the newly drawn district, which includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties. Syracuse University Political Science Professor Grant Reeher says a recent AARP poll points out the issues that 22nd district voters are most concerned about.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca College receives bomb threat hours after SUNY Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of another bomb threat. This time at Ithaca College. The Center for Natural Sciences has been evacuated due to the phoned in threat. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice while authorities investigate. SUNY Cortland received a bomb threat earlier today, also to a science building and administration building. The investigation found the threat to be non-credible.
ITHACA, NY
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy