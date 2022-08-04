ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Democrats want to close a "stain" of a tax break. Some say it's not enough.

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 25

Kerry Halsell
2d ago

they will never lose money the will just raise their prices to make up for the extra taxes they have to pay which means the poor and the middle class have to pay more for a priduct or service the only ones who lose is hard working Americans

Reply(4)
11
Igor vargaftik
2d ago

It looks like this bill will increase the taxes on everyone except the wealthy. They should just round it up to a trillion and call it a day.

Reply
5
Tim Kelly
2d ago

it's like when a state sues a business for price gouging like gasoline stations how does that benefit the person that got gouged and paid high gas does nothing for the people only for the government

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says

Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Bill Ackman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Reform#Toy Store#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Business Economics#Democrats#Americans
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News

524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy