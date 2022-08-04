Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 03:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-09 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Through 4 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO