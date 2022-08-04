Samsung could drop the Z branding from its foldable phones

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly getting rid of the Z branding on its foldable phones.

The new branding will allegedly begin with Samsung's upcoming foldables.

Samsung quietly removed the letter Z from its website listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this year.

Samsung has all its hands on deck for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, and while we've seen a plethora of leaks about its next hardware products, it now appears that the company is also adopting a simpler name for its foldable phones.

According to reliable leaker SnoopyTech , Samsung will drop the Z branding from its upcoming foldable phones (via Phone Arena ). This means that the devices will simply be called the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 .

It's not exactly clear why the company may be planning to revamp the lineup's branding. That said, this will not be the first time the company has done so.

Earlier this year, Samsung's website removed the letter "Z" from its listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Ukraine. It was presumed to be tied with the use of the letter in a pro-Russian campaign. The letter Z has become a symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it can be seen spraypainted on the sides of Russian military vehicles deployed in the embattled country.

According to the tipster, that letter won't be printed on the boxes of Samsung's upcoming foldable phones anymore. This implies that the company may have finally settled on a less complicated name for its foldables moving forward.

It won't be too surprising if Samsung decides to simplify the Fold's branding. After all, the first foldable device, which debuted in 2019, was simply known as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The return to that naming scheme will be a lot less mouthful.

