ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung could drop the Z branding from its foldable phones

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung is reportedly getting rid of the Z branding on its foldable phones.
  • The new branding will allegedly begin with Samsung's upcoming foldables.
  • Samsung quietly removed the letter Z from its website listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this year.

Samsung has all its hands on deck for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, and while we've seen a plethora of leaks about its next hardware products, it now appears that the company is also adopting a simpler name for its foldable phones.

According to reliable leaker SnoopyTech , Samsung will drop the Z branding from its upcoming foldable phones (via Phone Arena ). This means that the devices will simply be called the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 .

It's not exactly clear why the company may be planning to revamp the lineup's branding. That said, this will not be the first time the company has done so.

Earlier this year, Samsung's website removed the letter "Z" from its listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Ukraine. It was presumed to be tied with the use of the letter in a pro-Russian campaign. The letter Z has become a symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it can be seen spraypainted on the sides of Russian military vehicles deployed in the embattled country.

According to the tipster, that letter won't be printed on the boxes of Samsung's upcoming foldable phones anymore. This implies that the company may have finally settled on a less complicated name for its foldables moving forward.

It won't be too surprising if Samsung decides to simplify the Fold's branding. After all, the first foldable device, which debuted in 2019, was simply known as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The return to that naming scheme will be a lot less mouthful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jb0LY_0h4UMrbE00

Get up to $200 off upcoming Samsung preorders

Merely placing your reservation for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy foldables, Watch, or Buds can get you up to $200 off if you decide to go ahead and preorder after the new lineup is announced on August 10. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design

Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Fold#Galaxy#Estonia#Smart Phone#Phone Arena#Pro Russian
notebookcheck.net

Vivo X Fold is slated to be refreshed with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC

5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Touchscreen. For a first-gen flexing-display device, the Vivo X Fold is rated to solve many problems still present in even the most modern of its rivals right out of the gate. Its up-to-date form-factor opens outward to reveal an ~8-inch main AMOLED display with elusive 1-120Hz LTPO 3.0 tech, has an impressively high resolution, and may not even crease up that much.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Problems changing from one phone to another!

Either use this "phone clone" feature or don't... I'm not really familiar with Honor and Huawei, but you shouldn't need a SIM in either. Also, this is in the wrong forum... But I'm sure a mod will be along to move it to the P20 forum for more specific indifference lol.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

App settings defaults

Q1. Does uninstalling an app reset all the app settings to defaults? For example if I set the notifications to silent and minimized some time ago and now I want to reset it to default. Q2. Is there any thing/app that will prevent the uninstalled and the reinstalled app to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China

The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap

If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore. That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Video calling greyed out

I have the carrier model. I went to the Verizon store and every single Galaxy there had video calling enabled. Why would that be if they fazed it out?
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18

Realme has started teasing a new phone in the Indian market, dubbed "The 5G Rockstar", riding on the 5G hype. The 5G spectrum auction concluded this week and Airtel even announced that it will start the rollout of 5G in August itself. Realme will be launching this new budget 5G...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy