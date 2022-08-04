Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
ChillZ Pro portable air-conditioner and atomizer
With increasing world temperatures making headlines every day the engineers at Buddie have created a new portable air-conditioner and atomizer aptly named the ChillZ Pro. Designed to help you enjoy fast cooling technology down to -14°F. Equipped with a turbine inspired fan the ChillZ Pro air-conditioner has launched via Kickstarter this month and already has over 430 backers with still 31 days remaining. Equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery the air-conditioner also has an integrated Bluetooth speaker and camping light.
Framework modular laptop transformed into tablet
The modular and very unique Framework laptop and its components have been modified unofficially into a modular tablet. Due to its modular laptop design the components can be reassembled into a variety of different systems such as cyberdecks and desktop computers. Now Instructables member “whatthefilament” have published details of their...
Deals: CrowPi L Advanced Kit
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the CrowPi L Advanced Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The CrowPi L Advanced Kit is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $339.99 and it comes with a range of features. CrowPi L is a real...
HiBy RS2 Darwin R2R based portable digital audio player
The HiBy RS2 player is a new portable digital audio player based on Darwin Audio Architecture and equipped with the R2R Resistor Ladder Network DAC Array which is now available to preorder priced at $479. HiBy has featured an FPGA clock system with precise dual crystal oscillators on the RS2. The RS2 uses 45.158mHz/49.152mHz clocks to reduce phase noise and jitter.
HUTT W8 window cleaning robot
Most of us not thrilled to have to clean our Windows unavailable but help is at hand in the form of the HUTT W8 window cleaning robot which is equipped with a number of unique features to help you keep your Windows sparkling clean. Equipped with dual spray variable frequency technology the window cleaning robot features an 80ml water tank together with a system capable of generating 3800pa of section.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Revo Case iPhone case designed to protect your privacy
Revo Case is a unique iPhone case that allows you to use a slide shatter to block cameras both on the front and rear of your phone allowing you to enjoy perfect privacy wherever you may be. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Revo Case supports the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and Odin is also taking preorders for its iPhone 14 version.
Steam is adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
It only took five years after the Nintendo Switch’s release, but now Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. It had to happen sooner or later, and it is better late than never. In an announcement, the company said that the latest Steam beta adds...
Deals: Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $19.99. Trying to compile a video library and sick of having...
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
Maono PD400X content creators XLR USB microphone
The Maono PD400X is equipped with a dynamic capsule and dual mode USB XLR connection as well as, cardioid polar pattern, ultrawide frequency response and this program will using the companion app software. Launched by Kickstarter campaign is already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 250 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $149 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
New NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard soon launching
Premium keyboard design company and manufacturer NuPhy has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard which will soon be available to purchase priced at $119.95. Available in Matte Black and Ionic White finishes the keyboard can be equipped with a selection of different Gateron switches such as the G Pro Red 2.0, G Pro Brown 2.0, G Pro Blue 2.0 or Baby Kangaroo and comes complete with an optional transparent a precision machined palm rest constructed from acrylic and aluminum fused together. The Twotone wrist rest is a fantastic companion to the companies Halolight lighting system and the acrylic diffuses the RGB lights emitted from the LED ring creating a unique Halo effect.
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
LG T90 TONE Free wireless earbuds unveiled
LG has introduced its new flagship ONE Free earbuds this week building on previous versions and featuring several upgrades including a new internal structure with larger drivers. LG has used use graphene, a premium material that reduces vibration while boosting audio quality, to enable the T90s to offer users “dynamic, yet balanced and crisp sound and deeper, more satisfying bass”. The Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from LG’s long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio offer users a more natural sound stage with a clear center image.
OWC Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD
OWC has this week introduced its new Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD drive offering storage up to 4 TB in size. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems the portable drive is Bus-powered and requires no AC adapter and features a heat-dissipating charcoal gray aluminum housing that is IP67 rated.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
