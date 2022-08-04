Beavis and Butt-Head Are Back, A Hollywood Con, ‘Alone’ Skills Challenge, Preseason Football

Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is still in some serious trouble, but he definitely ends Virgin River Season 4 in a much better place than he started. After all, he’s a free man, no one thinks he tried to kill Jack (Martin Henderson) — that was Vince (Steve Bacic) — and things seem to be going well with Brie (Zibby Allen). Sure, Brady and Jack haven’t talked, and there’s the matter of the inevitable love triangle — given Mike (Marco Grazzini) and Brie’s relationship in the books — but things could be worse … right? Well, that’s where Melissa (Barbara Pollard) comes in, taking over Calvin’s (David Cubitt) operation (and “demoting,” a.k.a. killing him) and forcing Brady to play an active role in the drug distribution.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO