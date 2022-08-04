Beavis and Butt-Head Are Back, A Hollywood Con, ‘Alone’ Skills Challenge, Preseason Football

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Australian Road Trip With ‘Darby and Joan,’ ‘Saul’ and the Aftershow, Ramsay vs. Ramsay, Ashton Kutcher Takes Costa Rica Challenge
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi star in the Australian light mystery Darby and Joan as a former detective and retired nurse touring Queensland and solving crimes in an RV. Better Call Saul’s penultimate episode is followed by a Talking Saul after-show, setting up the series finale. National Geographic heads to Costa Rica for the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted Showdown, where he faces off with daughter Tilly, and it’s also the setting for Ashton Kutcher running wild with Bear Grylls.
Lives of the Rolling Stones, ‘Westworld’ War, ‘Elizabeth’ Finale, a Wild Year in Africa
Get some satisfaction with a four-part Epix docuseries profiling the legendary rockers of The Rolling Stones. Hosts and humans unite and face off in an existential war in the penultimate episode of HBO’s Westworld. The Starz historical drama Becoming Elizabeth airs its season finale. A nature series follows each of the four seasons during a Wild Year in Africa.
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo on ‘Resetting’ Stories in Season 2
Reservation Dogs is back and throwing the teens at the center of the series on Hulu plenty of challenges in Season 2. As viewers see in the opening two episodes, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) work on breaking a curse they unleashed on their “enemy” Jackie (Elva Guerra), who took off with their friend Elora (Devery Jacobs). Told that any bad medicine will come back to haunt them, the curse also has an effect on Jackie and Elora’s intended journey to California.
Houston Texans Pharaoh Brown claims he lost 18 pounds to get a fat contract in 2023
Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown says he lost nearly 20 pounds in the offseason in pursuit of a fat
Best Lines of the Week (July 29-August 4): ‘You Need to Uno Reverse Card This’
As July came to a close and August got started, this week featured an ending and a beginning — but in the case of TV, there were mostly beginnings. From Prime Video‘s sci-fi drama Paper Girls to FX‘s sophomore season of Reservation Dogs, there was no shortage of new episodes — and great dialogue — to sink our teeth into.
WWE U.S. Champ Bobby Lashley Talks Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar & Future on ‘Raw’
When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE four years ago, he brought a wealth of new experience and renewed confidence. That has resulted in reaching the top of the mountain including reigns as a WWE champion toppling the likes of Brock Lesnar. “The Almighty” currently holds the United States title, taking...
‘Ink Master’: Joel Madden to Host Season 14 at Paramount+ — Meet the Judges
Ink Master is officially returning for Season 14 on Wednesday, September 7 with Joel Madden set to host. Ink Master Season 14 will drop exclusively on Paramount+, the streamer announced Friday, August 5, and the Good Charlotte lead singer, entrepreneur, and culture enthusiast will be joined by Season 8 winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, and industry veteran Ami James as judges.
‘Virgin River’: Benjamin Hollingsworth on Brady Letting His Guard Down With Brie
Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is still in some serious trouble, but he definitely ends Virgin River Season 4 in a much better place than he started. After all, he’s a free man, no one thinks he tried to kill Jack (Martin Henderson) — that was Vince (Steve Bacic) — and things seem to be going well with Brie (Zibby Allen). Sure, Brady and Jack haven’t talked, and there’s the matter of the inevitable love triangle — given Mike (Marco Grazzini) and Brie’s relationship in the books — but things could be worse … right? Well, that’s where Melissa (Barbara Pollard) comes in, taking over Calvin’s (David Cubitt) operation (and “demoting,” a.k.a. killing him) and forcing Brady to play an active role in the drug distribution.
