Boy paralyzed in mass shooting at July 4th parade leaves hospital

Read on www.pennlive.com
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops 'traumatised' after discovering copious amounts of blood inside quiet cul-de-sac home where man and woman were found dead
A quiet cul-de-sac in a wealthy Brisbane suburb has been rocked by the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a man and woman inside a home in a scene described by police as confronting and traumatic. Police rushed to a home in Coolidge Court, Stretton, in the city's south, around...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Family devastated as girl, 13, with ‘beautiful soul’ dies after being found unconscious in a car park
THE devastated family of a teen girl who died after being found unconscious in a car park has paid tribute to the "beautiful soul". Chloe Wheatman, 13, was found on Brighton Road in Sutton, Surrey, at around 1am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar
At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect shot in north Wichita police standoff
A police standoff that started in north Wichita Sunday morning ended with a 39-year-old man being shot by law enforcement. According to Wichita Police Department Interim Chief Lem Moore, 911 received the initial
‘Like a scene out of Jaws’: British boy attacked by sharks in Bahamas
An eight-year-old British boy has been attacked by sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas. Finley Downer was surrounded by three nurse sharks while swimming in a lagoon last week, his family said, before he was pulled to safety after suffering bites on both legs. Finley was then taken to...
Couple killed in early morning Detroit house fire: "It's heart-wrenching"
Two people have died in a house fire., early Monday morning on Detroit’s east side. Officials say the victims were a 55-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0