How to keep young athletes safe during extreme temperatures

Read on whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
whdh.com
Boston vendors brave the heat as humidity sets in
BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity are baking Bostonians who brave the outdoors– especially those who have to work outside. “You have to make some money!” said Olivio Almeida, a vendor working on the Boston Common. He usually works 12-hour days every weekend selling T-shirts and hoodies, but said working outside lately has been difficult for vendors like himself.
whdh.com
Heat Advisory Monday And Tuesday
7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º. Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.
whdh.com
Boston Seafood Festival returns after COVID hiatus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the high temperatures, seafood lovers flocked to the first Boston Seafood Festival since before the pandemic began, at the country’s oldest working fish pier. “This is the iconic center of the seafood industry,” one attendee said. To fight the heat’s effect on the catches...
whdh.com
Hot & Humid Weather Continues
7Weather- The heat and humidity continue for the next few days. A sea breeze was only around for a short time this afternoon. Without the onshore wind, Boston jumped into the upper 90s! Both Boston and Worcester tied records today! Boston and most of the area are officially in a heat wave with today being the third consecutive day in the 90s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Swimmers flood Castle Island to raise money for cancer research
BOSTON (WHDH) - Swimmers from across the country populated the waters of South Boston on Saturday as part of a Swim Across America event to raise funds for cancer research. “This is an annual event that I do. It’s my 16th year participating as a volunteer and swimmer,” said Jen Downing. “I’m doing two races next weekend.”
whdh.com
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
whdh.com
Local disaster relief org helps hand out aid in Kentucky following catastrophic floods
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Donations and volunteers are in heavy demand in Kentucky, where a group from Massachusetts has been helping those affected by recent deadly floods. All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), based in Mattapoisett, said it has been working with locals to hand out critical supplies and clear debris...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
WATCH: Bourne firefighters make boat rescue
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne firefighters made a dramatic rescue of a group whose small boat crashed against the rocky coastline. Crews held the boat steady as the passengers got to shore. The Coast Guard said everyone made it off safely, and no one was hurt. The boat, however, is stuck in the water.
whdh.com
Storms topple trees, cut power for residents throughout Massachusetts
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The aftermath of Sunday’s severe storms continued to be felt Monday as some residents woke up to property damage while others remained without power. Fallen trees could be seen on homes and cars in Waltham early in the morning as cleanup crews operated throughout the greater Boston region, including Medford, where downed trees were likely the cause of outages since Sunday night.
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
whdh.com
Whale worries: Boston Harbor humpback tangled in fishing line
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group on a whale-watching boat in the Boston Harbor spotted a humpback whale tangled in a fishing line. Naturalist Laura Lilly from Boston Harbor City Cruises was one of the people on the Wednesday morning cruise. “So we were looking for this particular whale that was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
22-year-old Boston man dies after being struck by lightning in Wyoming
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man passed away on August 2 while camping with an outdoor education group in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to the National Outdoor Leadership School. John “Jack” Murphy was partaking in an Educator Course with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was...
whdh.com
Merrimac Fire battles 3-alarm blaze
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - The Merrimac Fire Department battled a three-alarm blaze in a single-family home Sunday. At about 2:15 p.m., Merrimac Fire received a 911 call reporting a structure fire. The first arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames, so the fire reached three alarms. Additional equipment and personnel also responded to the scene. The flames from the home caught nearby brush and wood, spreading rapidly before Merrimac Fire and other groups put out the flames.
whdh.com
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
whdh.com
USPS releases marine life stamp collection, including Mass. location
BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Postal Service partnered with the National Marine Sanctuary System to release a collection of stamps featuring marine life and ecosystems. The 16-stamp collection, released earlier this month, includes photographs of California sea lions, a sand tiger shark and the Farallon Islands to name a few. One of the stamps includes photography shot in Massachusetts. Art director Greg Breeding used existing photographs to design the stamps, which feature a map of the National Marine Sanctuary System on the back.
whdh.com
Southborough house in flames after lightning strike
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southborough home caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm Friday afternoon. Firefighters said the flames were caused by the lightning hitting the home’s chimney. The blaze caused heavy damage to the top floor of the house. “There’s parts of brick from...
whdh.com
Commuter Changes: Closure of Green Line’s E Branch affects morning commute for weekday riders
Thousands of T riders are changing their commutes as Monday marked the first weekday closure of the Green Line’s E Branch, after the MBTA started its 16-day shutdown over the weekend for major maintenance work. Work started on Saturday after the branch was suspended from Heath Street to Copley...
whdh.com
WATCH: New video shows the loose metal that sparked Orange Line fire dangling off train
BOSTON (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS shows the piece of loose metal that MBTA officials say caused an Orange Line train car to catch fire in June. The piece of metal can be seen hanging off the front of the train before video captures a flash of light and a mass of smoke.
whdh.com
NH town hit hard by severe storms, downed trees and power lines causing massive damage
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Severe storm’s Friday afternoon caused devastating damage across Hollis, New Hampshire, downing trees and power lines. One New Hampshire man had a close call while out on a drive when a fast-moving storm toppled two trees and power lines on top of his truck, trapping him inside.
Comments / 0