Tennessee State

Election Day: Where & when to vote in your county

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

(WJHL) — Early voting in Northeast Tennessee saw a low turnout at the polls, but Thursday marks Election Day, giving citizens a chance to cast their ballots.

Elections run from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. in every county except Greene County, which opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

The following links provide precinct information in News Channel 11’s seven-county viewing area.

Races include the mayoral election in Washington, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi, Hawkins and Johnson counties as well as Greeneville. Elections also continue for sheriff in Carter and Johnson counties.

Stay updated with the elections by visiting News Channel 11’s Your Local Election Headquarters and also our live election result coverage .

