Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
ANI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Monday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter. The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share. The drugmaker...
SFGate
Tyson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) _ Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million. On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
SFGate
PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data...
San Francisco-based On Deck lays off a third of employees
This is the company's second round of mass layoffs since May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyson Foods beats revenue estimates as chicken prices soar
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) quarterly revenue beat estimates on Monday, as demand for its chicken and beef remained steady in the face of decades-high inflation. Packaged food makers have so far faced little pushback from consumers on price increases forced by surging costs, but analysts have raised concerns the companies could be approaching price ceilings as inflation pinches consumers' spending power.
SFGate
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal
Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell...
Barrick Gold quarterly profit beats expectations after copper boost
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), reported a nearly 19% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, beating analysts' expectations thanks to higher copper output, even as inflation drove the miner's cost of production up.
Comments / 0