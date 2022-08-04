Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) quarterly revenue beat estimates on Monday, as demand for its chicken and beef remained steady in the face of decades-high inflation. Packaged food makers have so far faced little pushback from consumers on price increases forced by surging costs, but analysts have raised concerns the companies could be approaching price ceilings as inflation pinches consumers' spending power.

