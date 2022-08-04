'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close

Read on www.wyff4.com
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown
SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
‘Fall for Greenville’ 2022 line-up announcement
Fall for Greenville is scheduled for October 14, through October 16, with a kick-off concert on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” shown at NOH
NEWBERRY — Newberry community members were given a chance to screen, “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” at the Newberry Opera House on July 28 before it officially airs on ETV on Aug. 11. In “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina,” Mike Lassiter visits general and grocery stores, pharmacies...
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
WYFF4.com
Triumph falls to Chattanooga, 5-1
Greenville’s offense faltered in the final third, and the Triumph defense showed holes as the club dropped to second in league standings after falling to Chattanooga 5-1. The road loss for Greenville was the club’s second straight loss, with both matches impacted by weather. Another evening match turned...
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
1 dead in crash in Greenville
One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 2 pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found in Simpsonville has tested positive for rabies. DHEC said the raccoon was found near Georgia Road and Bethany Road and submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday, Aug. 3....
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
1 injured in shooting at Anderson apartments
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Anderson.
