Lamar Jackson's Personal QB Coach at Ravens Training Camp

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a strong bond with his personal quarterbacks' coach Adam Dedeaux, who is attending training camp practices. That's just fine with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has a strong bond with his personal quarterbacks' coach Adam Dedeaux.

The two worked together over the offseason and Dedeaux has even attended the Ravens' training camp practices.

That's just fine with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

"We’re very familiar and very comfortable with [personal quarterbacks coach] Adam Dedeaux," Roman said. "We spent a lot of time talking to him and pretty much explaining what we were wanting to get done and him giving us feedback on what he likes to do and kind of really getting a feel.

"And really, after talking to him initially, I was like, ‘Man, this guy is really sharp. He’s really good.’ Lamar [Jackson] works with him in the offseason some, and then he’ll come here and work with him, too."

Dedeaux works with a training firm called 3DQB that is based in California and has relationships with other NFL quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott.

Jackson has further honed his mechanics and added more muscle to his frame. His passes have more pace on them and he is showing more accuracy downfield.

Jackson focused on refreshing his lower body and keeping his hand poised when he's releasing the ball. When he is too loose, the ball often wobbles with his throw.

Roman is pleased with Jackson's progress and Dedeaux has been a welcome addition.

"Anything we can do to help our cause, right? And I think Adam is a real strength for us," Roman said. "I love talking football with him. Later after meetings tonight, we’ll sit down and talk quarterback play and technique and fundamentals and various quarterbacks in the league and whatnot. So, he’s a real joy to have around.”