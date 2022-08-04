Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors

Andrew Wiggins has heard plenty of criticism throughout his NBA career but says he's now immune to outside talk after winning a championship. “It’s good morals,” Wiggins told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “Not letting little things bother me. I’ve always been one to not really care what people think too much ... I listen to my family, I listen to my friends and God. The circle is tight; that’s the way it’s always been."

