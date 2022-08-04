Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors

Read on bleacherreport.com
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Wants to Keep Derrick Rose Amid Donovan Mitchell Buzz
The New York Knicks reportedly "want to hang onto" point guard Derrick Rose despite rumors his contract could be important in the team's pursuit of Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Friday on the HoopsHype podcast the Knicks and Jazz haven't been close to...
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says Shoulder Injury 'Feels a Lot Better' After Resting
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum said he's well down the road to recovery from the shoulder injury he dealt with during the latter stages of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Tatum, who suffered the injury during the Eastern Conference Finals and played through it in the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, provided an update Thursday to Justin Quinn of CelticsWire on the Celtics Lab podcast.
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries
Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
Report: Rockets Preserving Cap for '23 Free Agency in Kevin Porter Jr. Contract Talks
The Houston Rockets are reportedly prioritizing saving salary-cap space for next offseason in their contract talks with guard Kevin Porter Jr. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets are seeking a team-friendly deal with Porter since they want to be players on the free-agent market in 2023. Scotto...
Bears' Teven Jenkins Denies Conflict With Coaches amid Trade Rumors
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had been absent from training camp as he recovered from an undisclosed injury, but there had been a rumor that discontent and clashes with the coaching staff caused his absence. Jenkins cleared up those rumors while speaking with reporters Saturday after he returned to...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres. The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence. Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner...
Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced. Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on...
MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales
A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
Zach LaVine Assures Bulls Fans He's Ready for Challenges After Landing $215M Contract
If the Chicago Bulls are going to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, they will need Zach LaVine to live up to expectations as a max-contract player. To hear him tell it, there's nothing to worry about. "People really don't have to worry about...
Clippers' Paul George Says He Won't Play in Drew League After Announcing He Would
Basketball fans will apparently have to wait until the Los Angeles Clippers take the court again to see Paul George play. The seven-time All-Star previously said he would participate in a Drew League game this summer, but he walked that back during a Twitch stream (h/t Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated). Linn noted George had a wedding and youth camp this summer on top of his normal responsibilities as an NBA player and father.
John Calipari Praises Damian Lillard's Comments About Young Players' Entitlement
Consider John Calipari a Damian Lillard fan. The Kentucky men's basketball coach praised the message the Portland Trail Blazers superstar passed along during his Formula Zero basketball camp this past week. Lillard's message was that he wants to help young players develop mental toughness and work ethic, especially in an...
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Says He Ignores Critics, Enjoying 'Best Summer of My Life'
Andrew Wiggins has heard plenty of criticism throughout his NBA career but says he's now immune to outside talk after winning a championship. “It’s good morals,” Wiggins told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “Not letting little things bother me. I’ve always been one to not really care what people think too much ... I listen to my family, I listen to my friends and God. The circle is tight; that’s the way it’s always been."
