Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors

By Tim Daniels
 4 days ago
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Wants to Keep Derrick Rose Amid Donovan Mitchell Buzz

The New York Knicks reportedly "want to hang onto" point guard Derrick Rose despite rumors his contract could be important in the team's pursuit of Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Friday on the HoopsHype podcast the Knicks and Jazz haven't been close to...
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says Shoulder Injury 'Feels a Lot Better' After Resting

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum said he's well down the road to recovery from the shoulder injury he dealt with during the latter stages of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Tatum, who suffered the injury during the Eastern Conference Finals and played through it in the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, provided an update Thursday to Justin Quinn of CelticsWire on the Celtics Lab podcast.
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries

Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
Bears' Teven Jenkins Denies Conflict With Coaches amid Trade Rumors

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had been absent from training camp as he recovered from an undisclosed injury, but there had been a rumor that discontent and clashes with the coaching staff caused his absence. Jenkins cleared up those rumors while speaking with reporters Saturday after he returned to...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres. The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence. Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner...
MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales

A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
Clippers' Paul George Says He Won't Play in Drew League After Announcing He Would

Basketball fans will apparently have to wait until the Los Angeles Clippers take the court again to see Paul George play. The seven-time All-Star previously said he would participate in a Drew League game this summer, but he walked that back during a Twitch stream (h/t Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated). Linn noted George had a wedding and youth camp this summer on top of his normal responsibilities as an NBA player and father.
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Says He Ignores Critics, Enjoying 'Best Summer of My Life'

Andrew Wiggins has heard plenty of criticism throughout his NBA career but says he's now immune to outside talk after winning a championship. “It’s good morals,” Wiggins told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “Not letting little things bother me. I’ve always been one to not really care what people think too much ... I listen to my family, I listen to my friends and God. The circle is tight; that’s the way it’s always been."
