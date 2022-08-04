Fantasy Football News: Brandon Aiyuk, Deshaun Watson, Marquise Brown, Diontae Johnson (2022)

Read on www.fantasypros.com
Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers
Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be kept until cut-down day
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are no clear trade partners for QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he continues to rehab his injury. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Garoppolo as long as possible until necessary, even potentially until final cuts at the end of August. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
6 Wide Receivers Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
Byron Pringle out of practice with quad injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that Pringle will be out for "some time." On the positive side, Eberflus also stated that he does not think the injury will persist into the regular season. Pringle was signed as a free agent back in March after spending the first three years of his career in Kansas City. He is expected to be the Bears main slot receiver.
4 Dynasty Trade Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
I have found that accusing a fantasy football manager of having “take lock” is similar to asking a child if he or she is tired or inquiring a woman about when she is expecting her baby to arrive. The result is always a regretful level of backlash. Take lock occurs when a fantasy manager obsesses myopically about a certain player to the point where they eventually fail to acknowledge any flaws that player might have. It isn’t as easy to avoid as one might think.
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
20 Players to Avoid at ADP From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
4 RB Dead Zone Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
Mark Andrews will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that tight end Mark Andrews will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game against the Titans on Thursday night according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The move is said to be precautionary and not indicative of...
9 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
Bryse Wilson fans five en route to win Sunday in Baltimore
Bryse Wilson allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Wilson (2-6) put together a stellar outing Sunday, needing only 69 pitches to get through five and earn his second win of the season. The 24-year-old got ahead of 13 of the 18 batters faces, allowing four Orioles to reach throughout the game with a third inning solo home run the sole flaw on the day. After a tough stretch in the beginning of the year, Wilson has gone six straight outings of letting up three earned or less. He will look to continue that streak in San Francisco later this week.
Video: 5 Rookies That Could Be League Winners (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s normal to get excited about rookies coming into the league, as the possibilities are endless. We’re always looking for the next Cooper Kupp or Christian McCaffrey. Everyone knows those guys are unicorns in fantasy, but it doesn’t stop owners from trying to find them. Because of that, fantasy football enthusiasts are willing to venture into the land of the unknown.
Kareem Hunt requests a trade
According to Mary Kay Cabot, Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, but the Browns told Hunt that they have no intention of abiding by his request. (Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter) It was reported Saturday that Kareem Hunt wanted the Browns to either give him a new contract or trade him, and it seems like he has now officially chosen the latter. While Cleveland has no plans of moving the star RB at the moment, a trade to a team where he could be the true starter would be magnificent for his fantasy value that is currently capped due to fellow RB Nick Chubb. This situation is one for fantasy managers to closely monitor as training camp and the preseason continue.
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
James Paxton (elbow) hitting 95 MPH in sim game
This is a good sign in Paxton's recovery from Tommy John surgery and he could be set to begin a rehab assignment soon. If all goes according to plan, we could see Paxton in the big leagues around late August or early September.
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
Video: 16 Draft Picks With Upside (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan, Big Pod Energy, and DBro dive deep into 16 middle-and-late-round players that have championship-winning upside if things break right. Find out what makes Dameon Pierce a sleeper candidate, why Kenyan Drake is an interesting bench stash, and how Big Ben held Chase Claypool back. Which later draft picks are massively undervalued? The Pros will tell you!
Clayton Kershaw (back) officially placed on IL
Manager Dave Roberts indicated that this was very possible, and now they make it official. The Dodgers are very likely to be extra cautious with Kershaw as they prepare for the playoffs. It's very possible that Kershaw stays in the IL for more than 15 days in order to stay fresh down the stretch. Still, he could be back in late August or early September and still give plenty of value to fantasy managers in that time, so hold on to him for now.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: 16 Sneaky High-Upside Players to Target: Why Chase Claypool is Primed for 10+ TDs
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Ryan, Big Pod Energy, and DBro dive deep into 16 middle-and-late-round players that have championship-winning upside if things break right. Find out what makes Dameon Pierce a sleeper candidate, why Kenyan Drake is an interesting bench stash, and how Big Ben held Chase Claypool back. Which later draft picks are massively undervalued? The Pros will tell you!
