Read on spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
This Ohio Forest Contains a Glow in the Dark Fungus
Ohio is filled with seemingly magical places. From the caves at Hocking Hills to the Glacial Grooves in Kelleys Island, there is so much natural beauty to explore within this state.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
What is the most popular dog name in Ohio?
Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
World’s Longest Yard Sale begins Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spanning six states and 690 miles, the World’s Longest Yard Sale is officially here. Thursday through Sunday, people will be shopping up and down US 127 in Kentucky and Ohio in search of a great bargain. The entire yard sale runs from Alabama to Michigan. Plan...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
newsnet5
12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture
WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level. He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
spectrumnews1.com
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
Comments / 1