Maine farmer struggling due to PFAS contamination

Bangor may ban flavored tobacco sales - again
The Bangor City Council could vote to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city -- again. Bangor was the first community in Maine to put in place a ban last fall, but the city council later repealed the decision in May based on a technicality. The Government...
Hundreds flock to 5th Annual Kennebec River Brewfest
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Beer lovers braved the heat in Augusta Saturday for the fifth annual Kennebec River Brewfest. The event brought out more than sixty different vendors, including breweries and distilleries who were showcasing their made in Maine spirits. There was also live music, law games and much more. The...
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond
LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
Bangor East advances in New England Little League tournament
BRISTOL, CT (WGME) -- Bangor East beat Brattleboro, Vermont in the opening round of the New England Little League tournament in Bristol, Connecticut Saturday morning. The 11 and 12-year-olds from Bangor shutout Vermont en route to a 3-0 win. Bangor will play the winner of the Middleboro, Massachusetts vs. Concord,...
Maine high school damaged after fan sparks fire
ROCKPORT (WGME) -- A Maine high school was damaged after a floor fan reportedly malfunctioned, sparking a fire and causing the sprinkler system to go off. Crews responded to a fire alarm at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport around 1:30 Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found the building...
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
Maine State Police investigating death in Oxford County town
MEXICO, Maine (WGME) -- A death in the Oxford County town of Mexico is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. A spokesperson for State Police confirmed detectives are assisting Mexico Police with the investigation. Few details have been released by either agency but investigators confirm the...
Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
