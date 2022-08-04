Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant

Read on kchi.com
KC-area man's mother reported he killed girlfriend
KANSAS CITY — A jury convicted a man on charges related to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. On August 5, the jury convicted Brandon A. McDaniel, 27, Independence, of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
KCPD involved in fatal shooting at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
kchi.com
Wheeling Woman Sentenced
A Wheeling woman was sentenced in Livingston County Court to seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Thursday, Judge Ryan Horsmann sentenced 54-year-old Karla Ann Knouse to seven years plus shock time of 120 days. Knouse is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending transport.
Man faces charges after deadly stabbing of former girlfriend
A man has been charged Saturday after a deadly stabbing of his former girlfriend that occurred on August 4th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning
Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Nearly 150 calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department officers Friday. Some of the calls include well-being checks, domestic disturbances, and motorist assists. 9:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Jennings Place on a report of property damage. Officers found two vehicles had their tires slashed....
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Thursday for Livingston County. 22-year-old Kody Eugene Waters is held for alleged burglary after his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Bond is set at $20,000. A sentencing Hearing is set for September 8th. 24-year-old Jacob Michael McGary is...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office recovers over $7,700 for scam victim
CARROLL COUNTY Carroll County deputies returned over $7,700 to a scam victim this week. The sheriff's office says the scam convinced the subject to send them cash through UPS. The sheriff's office reminds the public to not give scammers private information such as banking or personal details, and to hang up and block them.If you have any doubts, call the sheriff's office and they will verify the information.
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
northwestmoinfo.com
Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
Kansas City brother, sister plead guilty to robbing delivery driver
A Kansas City brother and sister have each pleaded guilty to robbing a pizza delivery driver in October 2020.
Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
abc17news.com
Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
Driver, child hospitalized after I-435 crash in Kansas City
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.
