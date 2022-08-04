Smarth, longtime exec with Small Business Development Centers, announces retirement

Read on www.roi-nj.com
NJEDA launches the next phase in the creation of Innovation Evergreen Fund with initial Corporate Tax Credit Auction
New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund opened the first Corporate Tax Credit Auction to fuel the fund, according to a Friday announcement from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. This is not the typical tax incentive program. Under the NJIEF, the state will become an equity investor in startups deploying up...
Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
Retired family law judge, Harold Johnson, joins Cherry Hill-based BorgerMatez
BorgerMatez recently announced that the Hon. Harold Johnson, who retired from the Family Part of the Chancery Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey has joined the Cherry Hill-based firm. Johnson will mediate, arbitrate, sit as a Blue Ribbon Panelist, and be available for consultation, in all divorce and family law matters.
Murphy headed to Israel on Sunday for 4 days of meetings with business, academic and government leaders
Gov. Phil Murphy, continuing his quest to expand the state’s business and cultural ties with Israel, will travel to Jerusalem on Sunday night for four days of meetings with business, education and governmental leaders. The trip, which is sponsored by the Center for Innovative Policy, is Murphy’s fourth to...
Murphy wants state comptroller to investigate NJCU’s finances
Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller on Friday, requesting an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University. The request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Striking Starbucks baristas in Hopewell get public show of support from Murphy
Baristas at a Starbucks in Hopewell are expected to return to work this morning after a weekend strike that called for more consistent hours, among other demands. They go back to work knowing they have the support of a key leader in New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy, who has...
