Duluth Holdings Appoints SVP, Chief Technology Officer & Logistics

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider today announced a new partnership with Argentinian cosmetic brand, ACF (Advanced Cosmeceutical Formulations). Through this partnership, ACF will integrate Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered Skin Diagnostic technology that enables an assessment of key skin concerns, including wrinkles, moisture, and redness, and provide each customer with a skincare regimen customized to their individual needs. This technology is poised to enhance ACF consumers’ shopping experience by enabling them to receive an instant skin evaluation directly on their mobile device. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005548/en/ ACF Integrates Perfect Corp.’s Market-Leading AI-Powered Skin Diagnostic Technology to Provide Personalized Skincare Product Recommendations (Graphic: Business Wire)

SKIN CARE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO