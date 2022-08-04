City of Bloomington considers relocating utilities to the Winston Thomas Site

Read on www.wbiw.com
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington proposes a plan to activate the Convention Center expansion
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, following the lead of The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bloomington, and Downtown Bloomington, Inc., has submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Convention Center expansion. Deputy Mayor Don Griffin will join Chamber...
wbiw.com
Lawrence county Bridge 138 on East Oolitic Road will close on Monday, August 15
BEDFORD – Crews will close Lawrence County Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek on Monday, August 15th. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed weather permitting in November. The work will consist of bearing replacement and relocation, removing a portion of the...
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the agenda:. Call To Order. New Business. Receiving And Opening; And Acceptance...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
wbiw.com
Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County awards $200,000 in “Heading Home” Grants
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) awarded six nonprofit organizations with Heading Home grants this summer. A total of $200,000 has been awarded as part of this funding program, CFBMC’s second competitive grant cycle for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The Community Foundation’s Heading...
Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the seven 50-foot tall towers in the […]
Indianapolis company to pay $310,000 penalty for Clean Air Act violations
An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council works session scheduled for today has been canceled
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the Common Council has canceled the work session scheduled for today, Friday, August 5, 2022. The meeting was to begin at noon.
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
wbiw.com
Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 37
Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 5, 2022
2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
WTHI
IU Health responds to new abortion bans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses […]
MyWabashValley.com
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
