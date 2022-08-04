ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 3

Related
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
The Staten Island Advance

Stimulus update: What you need to know about relief payment checks going out this month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As inflation, gas prices and food shortages continue to pummel people across the country, some Americans will receive a little bit of help. Several states are in the process of sending direct stimulus payments to their residents, almost a year and a half after the last round of federal stimulus checks were sent to millions of citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan. In some of the states, the payments are being referred to as tax rebate checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Dangerous Driving#Nhtsa#Gunthermitsubishi Com#The Peach State
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

11 indicted on illegal gun charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy