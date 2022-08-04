Read on valdostatoday.com
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
Stimulus update: What you need to know about relief payment checks going out this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As inflation, gas prices and food shortages continue to pummel people across the country, some Americans will receive a little bit of help. Several states are in the process of sending direct stimulus payments to their residents, almost a year and a half after the last round of federal stimulus checks were sent to millions of citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan. In some of the states, the payments are being referred to as tax rebate checks.
apr.org
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
Raleigh News & Observer
Alligator spotted outside a Dollar Tree in Georgia. ‘Never seen this in my life’
An alligator spotted outside a Dollar Tree was just outside the entrance, Georgia video shows. “There is (an) alligator at my front door,” a store worker said in a 911 recording shared with WJBF. Officials said the 4- to 5-foot gator found a new home after they were called...
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
Former Ga. postal worker pleads guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while on disability
ATLANTA — A former Georgia postal worker has pleaded guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while he was on disability. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Robert Elliott Sheppard, 60, of East Point is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
11 indicted on illegal gun charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia's statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power, ordering the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, if it stands, would mean that...
celebsbar.com
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
