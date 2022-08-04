ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO —  A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, arrested moments after trying to carjack man on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a man on Chicago's West Side. The teen is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teen allegedly tried to carjack a 30-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mount Sinai Hospital
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning

CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Loop parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East

CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ceremonies held to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French

Ceremonies were held on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago. French, 29, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7, 2021. Yanez was left paralyzed. Nate Rodgers reports.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police

CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy