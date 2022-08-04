ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, PA

Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr.

Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School. Ray worked many years as...
FRANKLIN, PA
Emma Walter

Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center. Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto. She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23,...
HARRISVILLE, PA
Robert Caleb Sutton

Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Franklin High School,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Robert J. Bookwalter

Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Miola, PA., he was the son of the late John D. & Helen V. McCleary Bookwalter. Robert was a graduate of Cranberry High...
OIL CITY, PA
Cathy M. Mabus

Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health. She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William...
OIL CITY, PA
Judy A. Flinchbaugh

Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born September 7, 1949 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clair M. and Grace M. Hockman Moon. Judy attended Cranberry High School. She worked...
VENUS, PA
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams

Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
OAK RIDGE, PA
James E. Patton

James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Ivan and Pauline Pryor Patton. He married Beverly Firster Anderson September 29, 1984. Jim was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He...
FRANKLIN, PA
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer

Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on August 4, 2022. Born on September 25, 1972, she is a daughter of Donald Walter Krupitzer, Jr. and Diane Sue Porter Krupitzer. Jacqueline was a 1990 Cranberry Area High School Graduate. She loved to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Robert “Mike” M. Connor

Robert “Mike” M. Connor, went home to Jesus on July 28th, 2022, at age of 80. He was born to Cecil and Coraline Connor on July 21, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and was the youngest of 13 children. Robert met his loving wife, Kathy Connor in 1968...
OIL CITY, PA
Kaleb Beichner Wins Franklin’s ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville took the champion’s crown in Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition on Sunday at Bandstand Park. (PHOTO ABOVE: Winner Kaleb Beichner. Photos by Gavin Fish.) Beichner claimed the 7-week long competition’s $1,000 grand prize, while the three runners...
FRANKLIN, PA
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring

Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer. Bob was born in Oil City, on May 30, 1948, a son of the late Carl and Mildred (Murphy) Warring. He was of the...
MEADVILLE, PA
Obituaries
Marian L. Foster

Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2022. Born on July 21, 1926, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Mini Dean Zuck. In her early years, Marian was a Salvation Soldier with the Salvation...
OIL CITY, PA
William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr.

William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr., 82, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Bill was born on November 29, 1939 in Snydersburg to the late Frederick A. and Mary D. (Weaver) Wolbert. In his younger years, he attended St. Joseph Catholic School and...
CLARION, PA
Clair E. Shaffer

Clair E. Shaffer passed away on July 31, 2022 at the age of 80. He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord. Clair was born to the parents of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer on March 3, 1942.
DAYTON, PA
Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens

Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
ERIE, PA
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools

ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
ERIE, PA
Car Show Benefits Vietnam Memorial

Car enthusiasts brought their mustangs out in a big way on Sunday. Dozens of the famous cars filled the Bob Ferrando World dealership in Girard, but the cars on display weren't for sale. Families could get up close to check out the engines to the interior of the cars. They...
ERIE, PA

