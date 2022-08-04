Read on explorevenango.com
Related
explore venango
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School. Ray worked many years as...
explore venango
Emma Walter
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center. Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto. She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23,...
explore venango
Robert Caleb Sutton
Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Franklin High School,...
explore venango
Robert J. Bookwalter
Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Miola, PA., he was the son of the late John D. & Helen V. McCleary Bookwalter. Robert was a graduate of Cranberry High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Cathy M. Mabus
Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health. She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William...
explore venango
Judy A. Flinchbaugh
Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born September 7, 1949 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clair M. and Grace M. Hockman Moon. Judy attended Cranberry High School. She worked...
explore venango
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
explore venango
James E. Patton
James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Ivan and Pauline Pryor Patton. He married Beverly Firster Anderson September 29, 1984. Jim was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on August 4, 2022. Born on September 25, 1972, she is a daughter of Donald Walter Krupitzer, Jr. and Diane Sue Porter Krupitzer. Jacqueline was a 1990 Cranberry Area High School Graduate. She loved to...
explore venango
Robert “Mike” M. Connor
Robert “Mike” M. Connor, went home to Jesus on July 28th, 2022, at age of 80. He was born to Cecil and Coraline Connor on July 21, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and was the youngest of 13 children. Robert met his loving wife, Kathy Connor in 1968...
explore venango
Kaleb Beichner Wins Franklin’s ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville took the champion’s crown in Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition on Sunday at Bandstand Park. (PHOTO ABOVE: Winner Kaleb Beichner. Photos by Gavin Fish.) Beichner claimed the 7-week long competition’s $1,000 grand prize, while the three runners...
explore venango
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer. Bob was born in Oil City, on May 30, 1948, a son of the late Carl and Mildred (Murphy) Warring. He was of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Marian L. Foster
Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2022. Born on July 21, 1926, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Mini Dean Zuck. In her early years, Marian was a Salvation Soldier with the Salvation...
explore venango
William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr.
William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr., 82, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Bill was born on November 29, 1939 in Snydersburg to the late Frederick A. and Mary D. (Weaver) Wolbert. In his younger years, he attended St. Joseph Catholic School and...
Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident
Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.
explore venango
Clair E. Shaffer
Clair E. Shaffer passed away on July 31, 2022 at the age of 80. He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord. Clair was born to the parents of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer on March 3, 1942.
Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash
Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street.
eriereader.com
Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens
Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
explore venango
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
erienewsnow.com
Car Show Benefits Vietnam Memorial
Car enthusiasts brought their mustangs out in a big way on Sunday. Dozens of the famous cars filled the Bob Ferrando World dealership in Girard, but the cars on display weren't for sale. Families could get up close to check out the engines to the interior of the cars. They...
Comments / 0