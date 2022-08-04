Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Related
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Lawyer Shares Update on Brittney Griner’s Well-Being After Russian Trial Verdict, Sentence
Brittney Griner learned her fate yesterday, as she was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling after a lengthy trial in Russian court. The judge then sentenced her to nine years in prison. In the hours after, you could imagine Griner is not in good spirits. Her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina,...
Comments / 0