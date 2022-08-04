Read on fastphillysports.com
WATCH: Hogs' Ricky Stromberg, Bumper Pool on First Practice
Returning experience provides more leadership for Razorbacks starting fall camp.
NBC Sports
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."
The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
Three surprise Patriots to watch as first preseason game approaches
With the preseason beginning this week, keep an eye on these three players who are making a strong push to make the 53-man roster at the end of the month.
NFL・
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
LOOK: Viral Video Of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons In Los Angeles
A video was posted of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons all in Los Angeles.
Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a hilarious tweet on Monday. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
Tobias Harris has great Boban Marjanovic joke on wedding day
Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.
Luke Altmyer is calm, cool and collected as Ole Miss quarterback battle heats up
Since January Luke Altmyer has heard all the noise and the static surrounding the Ole Miss quarterback situation. He is just choosing to ignore it. Coming in as a highly-touted prospect from Starkville — one that head coach Lane Kiffin was able to flip from Florida State — Altmyer knew his moment to grab a hold of a life-changing opportunity would come.
NOLA.com
The GB2 Football Foundation, in partnership with the Northshore Vultures Tackle Football Club, hosted a free football camp for third through eighth graders on July 30 at Lakeshore High School. Former and current NFL, college and high school coaches led the camp. The GB2 Football Foundation was started in 2021 by Mandeville's Sean Wells with the goal of teaching the game, but also values of accountability, trust, self-sacrifice and hard work.
