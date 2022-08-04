ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."

The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tobias Harris has great Boban Marjanovic joke on wedding day

Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football
On3.com

Luke Altmyer is calm, cool and collected as Ole Miss quarterback battle heats up

Since January Luke Altmyer has heard all the noise and the static surrounding the Ole Miss quarterback situation. He is just choosing to ignore it. Coming in as a highly-touted prospect from Starkville — one that head coach Lane Kiffin was able to flip from Florida State — Altmyer knew his moment to grab a hold of a life-changing opportunity would come.
OXFORD, MS
NOLA.com

FOOTBALL SKILLS, LIFE SKILLS

The GB2 Football Foundation, in partnership with the Northshore Vultures Tackle Football Club, hosted a free football camp for third through eighth graders on July 30 at Lakeshore High School. Former and current NFL, college and high school coaches led the camp. The GB2 Football Foundation was started in 2021 by Mandeville's Sean Wells with the goal of teaching the game, but also values of accountability, trust, self-sacrifice and hard work.
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy