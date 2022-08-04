ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails

INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Students will return to the Bloomington IU campus on Monday, August 22 – Officials address Covid concerns

BLOOMINGTON – As thousands of students return to the Bloomington Indiana University campus to begin classes on Monday, August 22 for the fall semester classes. IU officials are preparing for another school year of navigating COVID, according to Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief medical officer. He is optimistic the upcoming fall semester to be close to “normal” considering the global pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell Community School board received update to Capital project Monday evening

MITCHELL – Mitchell Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brent Comer, provided an update on the Capital Project construction happening at the school. The football field is ready to install the artificial turf, which has been delayed due to supply chain issues and delays, and will not be ready for the start of the football season as originally planned.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
City
Bedford, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Bedford, IN
Education
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Economic Growth Council welcomes new office coorinator

BEDFORD – Kelly Mullis, Office Coordinator, is the newest employee at the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council and the Bedford Chamber of Commerce. Her work experience spans 30 years in administration positions including: food service, banking, legal, teaching, and education. Kelly was also a preschool teacher for three years after obtaining her Bachelors of Elementary Education from Indiana University.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The Book club for adults will meet Friday at Brownstown Public Library

BROWNSTOWN – The Adult Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Brownstown Public Library, located at 120 East Spring Street in Brownstown, to discuss “The Restoration of Celia Fairchild” by Marie Bostwick. Celia Fairchild, known as advice columnist ‘Dear Calpurnia’, has...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
wbiw.com

Partnering OSHA training and local manufacturing employers

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Workforce Coalition and Stone City Products, Inc. are currently looking to partner. with local manufacturing employers to offer OSHA training in a workshop format to their employees. Training would include the option of an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry or a 30-Hour General Industry course.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The 2022 Oolitic Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, October 1st

OOLITIC – The 2022 Oolitic Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, October 1st, at the First Baptist Church, located at 1515 20th Street in Bedford. Registration is now open for the banquet, with advanced tickets set at $25 per person until September 8th. A social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m., with dinner provided by Golden Corral set to start at 7:00 p.m.
NewsBreak
Education
wbiw.com

Obituary: Nick W. Pace

Nick W. Pace, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 5:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Born February 25, 1952, in Bedford, he was the son of Virgil “Cotton” and Mary (Sipes) Pace. He married Shirley Brashear on August 23, 1985, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School with the class of 1970.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Visit Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – During the first week of August every year, farmers’ markets from Alaska to Florida celebrate everything that makes farmers’ markets important. As local food systems with short supply chains, they are resilient, dependable, and provide an essential service to the communities they feed as well as the farmers and ranchers that rely on them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

