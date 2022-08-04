Read full article on original website
FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
Students will return to the Bloomington IU campus on Monday, August 22 – Officials address Covid concerns
BLOOMINGTON – As thousands of students return to the Bloomington Indiana University campus to begin classes on Monday, August 22 for the fall semester classes. IU officials are preparing for another school year of navigating COVID, according to Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief medical officer. He is optimistic the upcoming fall semester to be close to “normal” considering the global pandemic.
Mitchell Community School board received update to Capital project Monday evening
MITCHELL – Mitchell Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brent Comer, provided an update on the Capital Project construction happening at the school. The football field is ready to install the artificial turf, which has been delayed due to supply chain issues and delays, and will not be ready for the start of the football season as originally planned.
Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Thursday
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Board of Works and Safety has scheduled a Special Meeting for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. T. he Special Meeting is for the following purposes:
Rickie Mason receives title change to Mitchell Junior High School Assistant Principal
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees approved the title change for Mitchell Junior High School (MJHS) Dean of Students during their meeting Monday evening. Rickie Mason has served as the Dean of Students for the past year, and the School Corporation has decided to change his...
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Tuesday, August 16th
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this Zoom link. The committee...
Lawrence County Economic Growth Council welcomes new office coorinator
BEDFORD – Kelly Mullis, Office Coordinator, is the newest employee at the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council and the Bedford Chamber of Commerce. Her work experience spans 30 years in administration positions including: food service, banking, legal, teaching, and education. Kelly was also a preschool teacher for three years after obtaining her Bachelors of Elementary Education from Indiana University.
The Book club for adults will meet Friday at Brownstown Public Library
BROWNSTOWN – The Adult Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Brownstown Public Library, located at 120 East Spring Street in Brownstown, to discuss “The Restoration of Celia Fairchild” by Marie Bostwick. Celia Fairchild, known as advice columnist ‘Dear Calpurnia’, has...
Partnering OSHA training and local manufacturing employers
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Workforce Coalition and Stone City Products, Inc. are currently looking to partner. with local manufacturing employers to offer OSHA training in a workshop format to their employees. Training would include the option of an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry or a 30-Hour General Industry course.
A Continued Legacy – Diana (Bishop) Chastain to serve as Parade Grand Marshal for the 75th Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – A legacy like no other, that’s what George Bishop created in 1947 when the Mitchell High School physics teacher decided to stage a homecoming by organizing a three-day festival in late October that would serve to celebrate Lawrence County’s quirky little fruit, the persimmon. What...
The 2022 Oolitic Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, October 1st
OOLITIC – The 2022 Oolitic Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, October 1st, at the First Baptist Church, located at 1515 20th Street in Bedford. Registration is now open for the banquet, with advanced tickets set at $25 per person until September 8th. A social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m., with dinner provided by Golden Corral set to start at 7:00 p.m.
City of Bloomington enters a five-year lease agreement with Constellation Stage and Screen to manage the John Waldron Arts Center
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has signed a contract with Constellation Stage & Screen that will allow the new theater and film company to lease the John Waldron Arts Center for five years. Constellation Stage & Screen, an organization that formed as a merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington...
Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager requests additional funding for the runway project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager Jeff Lyton requested the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to consider funding the second phase of their runway project. Lytton said that Phase I, which included the grading and drainage for the runway has already been completed. This includes moving dirt to...
Obituary: Nick W. Pace
Nick W. Pace, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 5:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Born February 25, 1952, in Bedford, he was the son of Virgil “Cotton” and Mary (Sipes) Pace. He married Shirley Brashear on August 23, 1985, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School with the class of 1970.
Mitchell City Council met in special session to discuss stormwater fees with Midwestern Engineers Inc.
MITCHELL – The Mitchell City Council met in a special session Tuesday, to determine the best route to take in regards to a planned stormwater fee for property owners in Mitchell. Clint Roos with Midwestern Engineers Inc. was present during the meeting, to answer questions from the council, and...
City of Bedford approves bids for $19 million Spider Creek Lift Station project
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works and Safety have approved bids for the $19 million Spider Creek Lift Station project. The city of Bedford has been working towards addressing sanitary sewer overflows since Bedford Mayor Joe Klump’s administration from 2003-2008. The project will address flooding around the...
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
Visit Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON – During the first week of August every year, farmers’ markets from Alaska to Florida celebrate everything that makes farmers’ markets important. As local food systems with short supply chains, they are resilient, dependable, and provide an essential service to the communities they feed as well as the farmers and ranchers that rely on them.
